Tool Stopped a Show to Help a Fan

Photo: Travis Shinn

Tool is back out on tour and helped out a fan at a recent show.

The band stopped their February 22 in Washington D.C. after seeing a fan in the crowd collapse.

EMTs were able to make it to the person thanks to the use of the show’s lighting rigs.

Tool continues its U.S. tour through the end of March.

