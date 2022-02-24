News

Tool Stopped a Show to Help a Fan

Posted on
Photo: Travis Shinn

Tool is back out on tour and helped out a fan at a recent show.

The band stopped their February 22 in Washington D.C. after seeing a fan in the crowd collapse.

EMTs were able to make it to the person thanks to the use of the show’s lighting rigs.

Tool continues its U.S. tour through the end of March.

Have you ever seen someone fall down or be hurt at a show?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top