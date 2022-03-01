TOOL Streams 2022 Version Of 1992 Track “Opiate”

Photo: Travis Schinn

Tool is now streaming the 2022 version of their song “Opiate.”

The new version is called “Opiate2,” pronounced “Opiate-Squared.

You can check out the new version of their 1992 track out below.

You can also own the new version along with a blu-ray visual companion out on March 18.

What do you think of this version of “Opiate?” Have you seen Tool do this version in concert?