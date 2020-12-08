Travis Barker and Elise Trouw Change Up Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”

Drummer Travis Barker has teamed up with singer/songwriter Elise Trouw, musician Carey Watkins, and actor Paul Raci have taken Metallica to a whole new level.

In a video for the cover, Barker and Trouw share drumming duties while Trouw also handles vocals for Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

It’s an electronic, kind of spooky cover of the song with Barker on drums, Trouw on drums and vocals, and with Raci doing sign language interpretation.

The cover comes in support of Sound of Metal being released on Amazon. The film tells the story of a heavy metal drummer dealing with hearing loss.

What do you think of this cover of “Enter Sandman?” Have you seen Sound of Metal?