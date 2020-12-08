Travis Barker and Elise Trouw Change Up Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”

Drummer Travis Barker has teamed up with singer/songwriter Elise Trouw, musician Carey Watkins, and actor Paul Raci have taken Metallica to a whole new level.
In a video for the cover, Barker and Trouw share drumming duties while Trouw also handles vocals for Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
It’s an electronic, kind of spooky cover of the song with Barker on drums, Trouw on drums and vocals, and with Raci doing sign language interpretation.
The cover comes in support of Sound of Metal being released on Amazon. The film tells the story of a heavy metal drummer dealing with hearing loss.
Check out the reimagined @Metallica classic from @travisbarker @EliseTrouw and Paul Raci of @PrimeVideo’s #SoundOfMetal in celebration of the film’s release. https://t.co/jzNt3Lk9dB
— KNOTFEST (@KNOTFEST) December 7, 2020
What do you think of this cover of “Enter Sandman?” Have you seen Sound of Metal?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.