News

Trohman Leaving Fall Out Boy

Posted on
Joe Trohman | Shutterstock

Guitarist Joe Trohman is leaving Fall Out Boy to focus on his mental health. In a social media post, Trohman wrote, “Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful. Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.”

He went on to explain, “So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell. Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision. Smell you sooner than later.”

More X96 Music News

Download X96's App



Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top