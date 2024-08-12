Trump Faces Backlash Over Unapproved Rally Music

Shutterstock

Celine Dion and Isaac Hayes Estate Stand Against Trump’s Use of Their Songs

Music Legends Draw the Line on Unauthorized Campaign Anthems

Former President Donald Trump’s rallies have long been punctuated by popular music, but recent choices have sparked sharp rebukes from music legends. Celine Dion and the estate of Isaac Hayes are the latest to denounce the use of their songs at Trump events, insisting their work is being exploited without permission.

Celine Dion’s Response to the Use of “My Heart Will Go On”

Celine Dion’s iconic ballad “My Heart Will Go On”—synonymous with the tragic romance of Titanic—has been played at Trump’s rallies, much to the dismay of the Canadian superstar. In a statement on social media, Dion made it clear: “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.” With a touch of exasperation, the statement added, “…And really, THAT song?” The irony isn’t lost on many observers: the song, forever tied to a sinking ship, is being used by a campaign that itself is struggling to stay afloat.

Isaac Hayes Estate’s Legal Threat Over “Hold On, I’m Coming”

The situation with Isaac Hayes is even more contentious. The Hayes estate is threatening legal action against the Trump campaign, citing years of unauthorized use of the classic hit “Hold On, I’m Coming,” a track Hayes penned for the soul duo Sam & Dave. The estate is demanding $3 million in licensing fees and has accused Trump of “willful and brazen” copyright infringement. Despite repeated requests from Hayes’ family to cease the use of the song, the campaign has continued to play the anthem at rallies.

The Ironic Use of “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

This isn’t the first time Trump’s music choices have provoked a backlash. At a previous rally, Trump made an ironic entrance to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son,” a song that criticizes the privilege of those who avoided military service during the Vietnam War. The lyrics pointedly deride those “born with a silver spoon in hand,” making Trump, a draft-dodger from a wealthy family, the very “fortunate son” the song condemns.

Previous Backlash from Artists and Estates

Sam Moore, one half of the duo Sam & Dave, had previously performed at Trump’s 2017 inauguration. Moore, however, stood by his decision despite criticism, stating he would not be “intimidated” from doing what he believed was right for the country.

Johnny Marr, Sinéad O’Connor, and Others Join the Protest

The backlash against Trump’s unauthorized use of music extends beyond Dion and Hayes. Johnny Marr, guitarist of The Smiths, was vocally opposed to the use of “Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want,” stating bluntly, “Consider this shit shut right down.” Meanwhile, the estate of the late Sinéad O’Connor expressed that the Irish singer would have been “disgusted, hurt, and insulted” by Trump’s use of her music, referencing her strong anti-establishment stance. The statement drew from O’Connor’s past words, labeling Trump a “Biblical devil.”

The Growing Trend of Artist Resistance

These confrontations highlight a growing trend of artists and their estates standing firm against the politicization of their art, especially in cases where the messages of their songs starkly contrast with the ideologies they are being used to promote. As Trump’s campaign navigates choppy waters, the use of these iconic tracks seems to echo the campaign’s own struggle—fighting to stay afloat even as the ship shows signs of sinking.

