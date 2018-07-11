Twenty One Pilots Announce ‘Banditos’ Tour

The ‘Banditos’ Tour Kicks off October 16th in Nashville

Twenty-One Pilots will drop into Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 13th! Tickets presale starts July 17th with the general sale starting on July 20th. If you want access to the presale, you should register here and you will hear if they have been selected as part of the fan ticket opportunity on Monday, July 16.

Here is a link to more ticket information.

The band also released two new songs today called “Jumpsuit” and “Nico and the “Niners” which you can hear here.