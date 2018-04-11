Tyler Glenn of NEON TREES Heading to Broadway To Star In KINKY BOOTS

Our friend and neighbor, Tyler Glenn, is heading to NYC!

Just announced on Glenn’s Facebook page “I’m gonna be on BROADWAY y’all! I’m pinching myself.” Tyler will be taking on the role of Charlie Price in the Broadway production of KINKY BOOTS starting on May 6th. A role which was once taken by Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie. If you’re planning on heading out to NYC to catch a show, get your tickets now, Tyler will be a part of the production for a limited run until July 15th.

So if you’ve been wondering what Tyler has been up to in recent months, now you know! And knowing is half the battle.