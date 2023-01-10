News

U2 Announces New Album ‘Songs Of Surrender’

 U2 is trying something new – and something old – with its new album Songs of Surrender

The album will reimagine 40 songs spanning U2’s career. The Edge offered more details in a handwritten note mailed out to fans: “The fact is that most of our work was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men. Those songs mean something quite different to us now.”  Watch the video trailer for the album that was released today, with a preview of the re-imagined version of “Beautiful Day.”

Songs of Surrender will be released on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

