Photo: Interscope Records

U2 have shared another ‘reimagined’ track from their upcoming album Songs of Surrender. A stripped-down, acoustic version of “With Or Without You” was released over the weekend.

Songs of Surrender will include the reimagined versions of 40 classic U2 songs spanning the band’s entire career. So far we’ve heard new versions of “With or Without You”, “Pride (In The Name Of Love)”, and “Beautiful Day.”

The album will be out on March 17th.

