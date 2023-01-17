U2 Teases Something Big

U2 | Shutterstock

Bono has confirmed that talks are in the works for U2 to do a residency in Las Vegas. In a new interview, the singer said, “We haven’t signed off on it but if we do, if we do sign off on this, I will say that if we can pull off what we’re talking about, it’s not like anything we’ve ever done before.”

He went on to say, “It’s actually nothing like Las Vegas has ever seen before. If this happens this will be really extraordinary.”

U2 is planning on releasing a collection of re-imagined songs on March 17th called “Songs of Surrender.”

