Utah Brewer’s Guild Great Beer Mashup

The Utah Brewer’s Guild invites YOU to the 2026 “Great Beer Mashup” Saturday May 9th at Woodbine Food Hall!

The Great Beer Mashup is where you can find a plethora of new collaborative beers from Utah’s most talented local craft brewers, all for your tasting pleasure.

GBMU is a beer festival celebrating the creativity and ingenuity of Utah’s Craft Beer Community. Each beer served at the festival is a unique, one-off collaboration brew made specifically for this event by teams of two breweries and/or beverage makers.

At this festival, your beer is poured by the same people who make it, giving you the unique opportunity to meet and interact with the people who make your favorite beers.

In between tastings, stop by our photo backdrop and snap some pics with your pals, then head over to the raffle table and enter for a chance to win any number of great items and experiences!

This event is 21+