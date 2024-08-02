Prepare to be amazed! UtahPresents is kicking off an extraordinary new season packed with performances that will captivate and inspire!

With 21 unique shows on offer—from an all new jazz series and riveting theatre to jaw dropping dance and immersive film experiences—there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss your chance to save big with exclusive discount packages. Plus, if you buy your tickets before August 16, you’ll pay absolutely no fees!

Visit UtahPresents.org or call 801-581-7100 to reserve your seats today!

Plus tune in with Radio From Hell every morning this week to win a pair of tickets to your choice of any UtahPresents 2024-2025 show!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

x96 will be giving away tickets to UtahPresents. Between the dates of 8/5-8/9 2024 during regular broadcasting hours a listener call-in will be accepted at 8776029696. From these listener call-ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets to a show of their choice in UtahPresents 2024-2025 season. Prize provided by UtahPresents. Prize value approx. $110. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.