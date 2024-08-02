UtahPresents – 2024-2025 Season

Prepare to be amazed! UtahPresents is kicking off an extraordinary new season packed with performances that will captivate and inspire!
With 21 unique shows on offer—from an all new jazz series and riveting theatre to jaw dropping dance and immersive film experiences—there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss your chance to save big with exclusive discount packages. Plus, if you buy your tickets before August 16, you’ll pay absolutely no fees!
Visit UtahPresents.org or call 801-581-7100 to reserve your seats today!
Plus tune in with Radio From Hell every morning this week to win a pair of tickets to your choice of any UtahPresents 2024-2025 show!
FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS!