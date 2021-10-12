Verve Pipe Share New Song

The Verve Pipe is sharing a new song.

“Forever Reaching” came out today and will be on the band’s new album “Threads,” which will be out on November 5th.

Frontman Brian Vander Ark was asked about the song and explained, “According to legend, we’re all connected by threads of fate. But with the comfort of the inevitable, comes complacency. This song is about accepting fate, but forever reaching for something more.”

Do you like to know what songs are about or do you like to make up your own meanings?