Violent Femmes – $20 TICKETS

X96 Presents the Violent Femmes , Soul Asylum, and Deap Vally, live at the Maverik Center June 10th as part of our 30th Birthday Celebration! Bands that built X96!

X96 is happy to present the Violent Femmes, Soul Asylum, and Deap vally live at the Maverik Center June 10th! It’s our 30th birthday and we’re celebrating with some of the bands that BUILT X96! And as a gift to YOU, we have a limited quantity of TWENTY DOLLAR flat-rate tickets to the show! Also, catch X96 broadcasting LIVE at our tailgate party day of show in the parking lot! We’ll have cake!