Watch Korn’s Jonathan Davis Unbox His Funko Figure

Korn’s Jonathan Davis is sharing a video of himself unboxing the new Funko Pop! Rocks figure of…him!
Davis was so excited to get the toy he started opening it before the camera was rolling.
Most of the unboxing was captured though and Davis said, “I’m really excited to open this up. I’ve been waiting on this for a long time. I opened it up already, so I’m cheating with this video. But, anyway, this is pretty amazing. I’m actually a Pop! figure now — look at that.”
WATCH: @Korn's @JDavisOfficial unboxes new Funko Pop! figure of himself: https://t.co/gIiK1n0FmY
— Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 27, 2021
What band would you buy as a Funko set?
