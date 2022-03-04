Weezer Frontman Launches Worldle Spin-Off ‘Weezle’

The latest project from Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo? A Wordle spin-off titled ‘Weezle’.
The game works just like the original – players have six guesses to figure out a five-letter ‘word of the day’, taken from a Weezer song.
Earlier this year, Cuomo launched a ‘Spotify-like’ streaming app called ‘Weezify’ that plays thousands of the band’s demo recordings.
You can give Weezle a try at weezle.web.app.
.@Weezer Wordle is a thing that actually now exists. https://t.co/6dXEOBBl66
— Consequence (@consequence) March 4, 2022
What other popular apps need a ‘Weezerfied’ version?
