Weezer Frontman Launches Worldle Spin-Off ‘Weezle’

The latest project from Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo? A Wordle spin-off titled ‘Weezle’.

The game works just like the original – players have six guesses to figure out a five-letter ‘word of the day’, taken from a Weezer song.

Earlier this year, Cuomo launched a ‘Spotify-like’ streaming app called ‘Weezify’ that plays thousands of the band’s demo recordings.

You can give Weezle a try at weezle.web.app.

What other popular apps need a ‘Weezerfied’ version?

