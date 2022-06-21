Weezer Performs “Records” on ‘Kimmel’ With a Wolf

Weezer hit “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday
Weezer performed its new song “Records” and, of course, they made it weird and fun on the late-night program, complete with a wolf playing a keyboard.
Ok, just a person in a wolf costume.
Still, you can check out the performance now on the YouTube channel for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Watch @Weezer and a keyboard-playing wolf perform a fantastical “Records” on ‘Kimmel’ https://t.co/s8YIZp5lB5 pic.twitter.com/cobbzu5n0o
— Stereogum (@stereogum) June 21, 2022
“Records” comes from Weezer’s new seasonal EP “SZNZ: Summer.”
What do you think of Weezer doing seasonal releases? Has the band changed a lot since their “Buddy Holly” years?
