Wes Borland Suing His Ex-Wife For Defamation

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland is suing his ex-wife for defamation. Borland claims his former spouse, Queen Kwong singer Carré Callaway, revealed private details about their split – both in a Bandcamp post and in a magazine review of her band’s latest album Couples Only.

His former spouse Carré Callaway – lead singer of the band Queen Kwong – claimed that Borland gave her just three days to move out of their home, despite the fact she’d been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis a few months earlier.

His attorney says the statements were meant to “adversely affect Mr. Borland’s public image and reputation”. Callaway says the lawsuit is “a tactic to bully, intimidate and silence me.”

The couple were married in 2016 and divorced in 2019.

