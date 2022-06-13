What Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Has Been Reading

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Book Club

Even Red Hot Chili Peppers rock stars like to kill time with good books.

If you’ve read Flea’s autobiography, “Acid for the Children” then you know he is an avid reader. Over the weekend, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea took to Instagram to share what he has been reading while the band tours Europe.

“Tour reading on this magic euro leg,” Flea wrote, “finished the Labatut, it was f**king stunning and I was barely smart enough to understand it, the duality of the universe!!! I’m 3/4 way through the Kiese Laymon and hypnotized by his story, the depth and vulnerability of his insight, the love in it, learning, learning, so happy I got it out of my wife’s suitcase. Next I’m going right into the jane austin [sic] I just picked up in a little used book shop in Amsterdam and I’m psyched about it!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flea (@flea333)

Are you reading any books at the moment? What do you think of Flea’s choice of reading material?

