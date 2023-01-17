Which Ignored Band Deserves 2023 Induction Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

B-52s | Shutterstock

Possible inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be chosen soon, which means it’s time to question which bands will get the chance to be honored.

Website GoldDerby.com has released a poll to voice your opinion on who should be inducted next!

The bands mentioned in the poll are:

The B-52s

Boston

The Commodores

The 5th Dimension

Foreigner

Huey Lewis and the News

Jethro Tull

The Monkees

Rage Against the Machine

Salt-N-Pepa

Soundgarden

Styx

Three Dog Night

Tommy James and the Shondells

The Turtles

Which of these acts should be inducted in the next Hall of Fame ceremony? Who is missing from this list?

