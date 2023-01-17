News

Which Ignored Band Deserves 2023 Induction Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

B-52s | Shutterstock

Possible inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be chosen soon, which means it’s time to question which bands will get the chance to be honored.

Website GoldDerby.com has released a poll to voice your opinion on who should be inducted next!

The bands mentioned in the poll are:

  • The B-52s
  • Boston
  • The Commodores
  • The 5th Dimension
  • Foreigner
  • Huey Lewis and the News
  • Jethro Tull
  • The Monkees
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Salt-N-Pepa
  • Soundgarden
  • Styx
  • Three Dog Night
  • Tommy James and the Shondells
  • The Turtles

Which of these acts should be inducted in the next Hall of Fame ceremony? Who is missing from this list?

