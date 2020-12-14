White Stripes Drop B-Sides Collection, Live Album, More

The White Stripes are in a giving mood this holiday season, dropping a bunch of rare B-sides, a live album, and more.

The band uploaded a collection of b-sides and rarities to digital platforms, to go with their upcoming Greatest Hits album.

They also uploaded the 1999 live album Live at 40 Watt to Bandcamp, benefiting the voter advocacy group Fair Fight.

Finally, their 2002 performance on Saturday Night Live – the White Stripes’ only SNL appearance – has been uploaded to YouTube.

Are there any albums on your Christmas list this year? Do you think we’ll ever get a White Stripes reunion?