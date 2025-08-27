Why Radiohead’s Let Down Is Finally on Billboard

Shutterstock

Radiohead’s “Let Down” Finally Breaks Through — 28 Years Later

OK Computer’s Hidden Gem Surfaces on the Hot 100

Nearly three decades after its release, “Let Down” from OK Computer has finally charted on the Billboard Hot 100, entering at No. 91—and becoming Radiohead’s fourth overall entry. The climb was powered by TikTok-driven virality and major sync spots, including a poignant moment in The Bear Season 1 finale.

Charting History, 1993–2025

“Creep” (1993): Debut hit, peaked at No. 34

(1993): Debut hit, peaked at No. 34 “High and Dry” (mid-’90s): Top 100 entry

(mid-’90s): Top 100 entry “Nude” (2008): Prior Hot 100 appearance

(2008): Prior Hot 100 appearance “Let Down” (2025): Fourth entry, first in 17 years

A Live Album That Captures a Moment

In mid-August 2025, Radiohead quietly dropped Hail to the Thief (Live Recordings 2003–2009)—a live collection capturing performances from the Hail to the Thief era. The release, recorded in London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, and Dublin, offers a raw, cathartic reappraisal of an album long seen as “overlong”—and arrives just before physical formats drop October 31.

Frontman Thom Yorke revealed the project was born from revisiting live archives while preparing Hamlet Hail to the Thief, a theatrical adaptation of Hamlet featuring music from the album. The experience prompted him to share the recordings with fans.

This marks Radiohead’s first release since forming a new LLP in March 2025, sparking speculation about renewed activity or a creative surge.

