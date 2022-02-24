WWE 2K22 Will Feature MGK

Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly is curating the soundtrack for 2K Sports’ wrestling video game WWE 2K22.

The game will also feature MGK as a playable character.

The WWE Music Group said, “Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade including performances at WrestleMania and Tribute to the Troops, soundtracking our premium live events with his music and making frequent storyline appearances on WWE programming over the year. He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

2K Sports has also shared a list of eleven tracks that Machine Gun Kelly has picked out for 'WWE 2K22'https://t.co/j6byOEYHOx — NME (@NME) February 24, 2022

What event or game would you like to curate a playlist for?