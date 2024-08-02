Contests

Blue October

X96 Presents Blue October Saturday Aug. 24th at UFCU with Switchfoot and Matt Nathanson! Tickets on sale NOW at LiveNation.com!

Stay tuned with X96 all week long to WIN tickets with Radio From Hell in the mornings!

 

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Blue October. Between the dates of 8/5 – 8/16 2024 during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be accepted at 877-602-9696. From these listener call-ins or text to win entries up to 20 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $90 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
