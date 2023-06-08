Contests

X96 Father’s Day Giveaway

Posted on

Father’s Day is almost here! Forget to shop for dad? No problem, X96 has you covered! Listen all week long starting June 12th for your chance to win a daily prize from one of our great Father’s Day Sponsors at 8:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 5:00 PM!  Also, enter below to win the GRAND PRIZE – one of each of our Daily Prizes for Dad (OR YOU)!

Different Father’s Day Prizes EVERY DAY from our amazing sponsors!

 

Monday 6/12 – $50 Gift Card to Platinum Toys – Vintage toys and collectibles!  An immersive galleria of nostalgia with locations in Profo and Downtown SLC.  Follow Platinum Toys Utah on social media!

Tuesday 6/13 – $50 Gift Card to Elixir Lounge– Holladay’s best cocktails, wine, martinis, and gastro-pub at the base of Big Cottonwood Canyon. Come check out our brand new patio and summer menu with karaoke every Thursday, and DJs every Friday and Saturday night!

Wednesday 6/14 – Free Oil Change at Jiffy Lube – Visit Jiffy Lube, your trusted auto care experts. Quick, professional service that keeps your engine running smoothly. Jiffy Lube, your ride’s best friend. Drive in today!

Thursday 6/15 – $50 Gift Card to Maverik – Adventure’s first stop!

Friday 6/16 – A Free Primary IV from Prime IV – Prize includes free consultation, massage, and oxygen! discover the endless benefits that Prime IV Hydration & Wellness has available for you!

ENTER HERE TO WIN THE FATHER’S DAY GRAND PRIZE
X96 will be giving away various prizes. Between the dates of 6/12-6/16 2023 at approximately 8AM, 1PM, and 5PM a code will be announced on-air to be texted to 33986. On or after 6/16 from these text entries up to 3 winners will be selected to receive 1 of that day’s daily prize.  Daily prizes are as follows.  6/12 – $50 Gift Card to Platinum Toys. Prize value $50 and provided by Platinum Toys. 6/13 – $50 Gift Card to Elixir Lounge, prize value $50 and provided by Elixir Lounge. 6/14 Oil Change Certificate from Jiffy Lube.  Prize value $58 and provided by Jiffy Lube.  6/15 – $50 GifT Card to Maverik Gas, Prize Value $50 and provided by Maverik.  6/16 – Prime IV Primary IV Gift Certificate. Prize value $95 and provided by Prime IV Hydration.  Additionally, between the dates of 6/10 – 6/16 an online contest will be hosted at X96.COM. On or after 6/16 one winner will be chosen from online contest entrants to receive one of EACH of the above daily prizes.  Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request.  These rules are in addition  to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.

 

 

Related Items:
To Top