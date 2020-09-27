News

X96 I.P.O. | September 27, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • The Backseat Lovers “Kilby Girl”
  • Grandson “Dirty”
  • Cannons “Fire for You”
  • Kennyhooplay featuring Grandson “Lost Cause”
  • The National Parks “I Can Feel It”
  • Puscifer “Underwhenlming”
  • Lewis Del Mar “The Ceiling”
  • Sir Sly “Material Boy”
  • The Shins “Nothing to Lose”
  • Royal Blood “Trouble’s Coming”
  • Royal the Serpent “Overwhelmed”
  • Almost Monday “Broken People”

