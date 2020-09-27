X96 I.P.O. | September 27, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- The Backseat Lovers “Kilby Girl”
- Grandson “Dirty”
- Cannons “Fire for You”
- Kennyhooplay featuring Grandson “Lost Cause”
- The National Parks “I Can Feel It”
- Puscifer “Underwhenlming”
- Lewis Del Mar “The Ceiling”
- Sir Sly “Material Boy”
- The Shins “Nothing to Lose”
- Royal Blood “Trouble’s Coming”
- Royal the Serpent “Overwhelmed”
- Almost Monday “Broken People”
