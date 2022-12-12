X96 Music News | December 12, 2022

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR DECEMBER 12TH

Tool Releasing Statue

Tool is releasing a debut ‘collectible statue’ this week. The Fetus Skull Maquette, inspired by Alex Grey’s artwork for the band’s 2006 album “10,000 Days” will be released on Friday. The band has been promising details of a ‘very limited’ product coming soon, including the hashtag ‘10000days.’

No price has been revealed yet, nor has the number of statues that will be available.

Bono Brings ‘Stories Of Surrender’ Solo Tour To NYC

Bono is bringing his ‘Stories of Surrender’ solo tour back to New York City with a fresh batch of dates. The U2 frontman will set up shop at NYC’s Beacon Theater for eight shows in April and May of 2023.

He’ll be joined by a small group of musicians for an evening of “words, music, and some mischief”, supporting his new memoir Stories of Surrender.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 15th. What’s your favorite rock memoir? We like Flea’s “Acid for the Children” and “So You Wanna Be a Rock & Roll Star” by Jacob Slichter of Semisonic.

Rage Against The Machine’s Timmy C Says He Has Prostate Cancer

Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim ‘Timmy C’ Commerford says he’s battling prostate cancer. The 54-year-old told Spin: “Now I’m in the situation that I’m in, which is, hold your breath for six months. It’s not a good one and not one that I’m happy about. I’m just trying to grab ahold of the reins.”

“Music has always been there in the toughest of times.”@RATMofficial’s Tim Commerford reveals his private battle with prostate cancer Read the full interview here: https://t.co/IM9OboSuYI — SPIN (@SPIN) December 12, 2022

Commerford says he wishes he had sought treatment earlier: “I should have taken it more seriously”. Commerford’s new band, 7D7D, recently released their debut single “Capitalism.”

