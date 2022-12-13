X96 Music News | December 13, 2022

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR DECEMBER 13TH

Mike Patton Returns To Stage After Mental Health Hiatus

Faith No More and Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton recently returned to the stage for the first time since taking a long hiatus to focus on his mental health. Patton has played a handful of dates with Mr. Bungle in Chile, including at last week’s Knotfest in Santiago. It was his first performance since January 2020.

WATCH: Mike Patton returns to stage for first time since mental health hiatus: https://t.co/lnJIhSIOkn — Loudwire (@Loudwire) December 13, 2022

Last September, both Mr. Bungle and Faith No More canceled touring plans after Patton revealed he was diagnosed with agoraphobia – which was brought on by isolation during the pandemic.

What’s the best Tool album?

We have been listening to a lot of Tool lately and saw that Loudwire was asking their readers to let them know what their favorite Tool album is. We don’t care about what they thing, though.You tell us by taking the poll below!

Dashboard Confessional Talks Mental Health

Dashboard Confessional is opening up about how they help each other prioritize their mental health on tour. In a new interview, frontman Chris Carrabba said, “One thing we’ve done on the road to maintain mental health is pretty open with each other about what we need when we need it, and try to look out for the other people to try and mention it to them if they don’t realize they need it yet and maybe we can help them avoid a pitfall.”

He went on to explain, “Choosing to care about other people and how they’re doing in their mental health, I think that’s served us all.” How do you protect your mental health? Have you ever had to tell a friend they needed to check theirs? How did that go?

Naked Blink Figures Debut Today

Blink 182’s naked run through Los Angeles for their ‘What’s My Age Again?’ video is coming back to haunt them. The band has teamed with Funko for an exclusive ‘Pixelated Runners’ three-pack of POP! vinyl figures, featuring Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge mid-jog.

A look at the upcoming Blink-182 3 pack. 📷 @funko.updates on ig pic.twitter.com/jyWuDhym2Q — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) July 28, 2022

A look at Blink 182 Enema of the State Pop! Album coming soon! 📷 @blink182italia & @Funko_daddy pic.twitter.com/ecqwWbTcaw — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) November 21, 2022

The figures have plastic pixels “down there” just like in the video. The Funko ‘Pixelated Runners’ will launch at 8 am PST today via Hot Topic and Bompa.

Pollstar Releases Year-End Tour List

Pollstar is sharing its list of the Top Tours of 2022 and it was a good year for rock. Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour came in at number two on both the worldwide and North American tours lists bringing in over $201 million in North America alone.

Sir Elton also earned the number one spot on the year-end Artist Power Index, described by the mag as “the world’s most accurate index for an artist’s popularity.”

Other rock artists to land in the Top 10 on the worldwide tours list include Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe at six, Red Hot Chili Peppers at seven, and The Rolling Stones at 10. For just North America, Def Leppard/Mötley Crüe came in at three, Red Hot Chili Peppers at nine, and Paul McCartney at 10.

Bad Bunny’s tour was number one on both the worldwide and North American tour lists.

Underoath Reveal 2023 U.S. our

Underoath has announced a 2023 U.S. tour! The band revealed plans to hit the road in March and April. The band will be bringing along special guests Periphery and Loathe.

Underoath Reveal 2023 U.S. Tour With Periphery + Loathe https://t.co/1hLH4uLCrH pic.twitter.com/IKZcYu0C9p — RockLives (@RockLivesUS) December 13, 2022

You can check out all the dates and buy tickets for the shows starting this Friday at Underoath’s website! There isn’t a Salt Lake stop, but you can catch them in Las Vegas at Brooklyn Bowl on March 25th.

Beastie Boys Exhibition in L.A. Showcases Memorabilia

A new Los Angeles exhibition highlights the lives and careers of Beastie Boys-and it’s free to check out. The free exhibit is simply called “Exhibit” and can be seen at L.A.’s Beyond the Streets and Control Gallery.

Free Beastie Boys exhibition in LA showcases memorabilia https://t.co/OWZDiIQccO — Blue Network (@bluenetwork12) December 13, 2022

The exhibit includes handwritten lyrics, instruments, merch, and clothes worn by the band. “Exhibit” will be on display through January 28, 2023.

What is something from Beastie Boys’ history that you would like to see in a museum exhibit? How do you think Beastie Boys have impacted music?

