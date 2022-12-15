X96 Music News | December 15th, 2022

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR DECEMBER 15TH

You Can Buy Flea’s L.A. Compound For Just $8.8 Million

Got an extra $9 million lying around? Then we’ve got good news – you can afford to buy Flea’s massive Los Angeles compound. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist recently dropped the asking price on the six-acre property from $9.8 million to $8.8 million.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Bassist Trims the Price of His L.A. Compound to $8.8M https://t.co/da2RaFKMbf pic.twitter.com/n1esDjxZa9 — ResidentialPRO (@Residential_PRO) December 14, 2022

What does that money get you? Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a 50-foot swimming pool, and a ‘movie pavilion with catering kitchen’. Oh – and a breakfast nook. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will tour Australia – where Flea was born – in January.

Next Staind Album Will Include ‘Electronic Element’

Staind guitarist Mike Mushok says the band’s next album will sound a little different from their previous work. He told the Loaded Radio podcast “It’s a little bit more modernized… There’s a little bit more of an electronic element on there, which is something new for us”.

MIKE MUSHOK: Upcoming STAIND Album Will Be ‘A Little Bit More Modernized’ With ‘An Electronic Element’ – https://t.co/RPtXlNtC3z – #guitar #music –

Mike Mushok has confirmed to the Loaded Radio podcast that STAIND is completing a new studio LP for a 2023 release. Speaking ab… pic.twitter.com/Dv1K6mfT8D — Planet Six String (@planetsixstring) December 14, 2022

Mushok says the band will finish up the record in January and release it sometime next year. It will be the band’s first new studio album since 2011.

Pearl Jam Takes Break From Recording New Album

Although Pearl Jam has taken a break from recording the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton, the band’s guitarist says work on the upcoming album will resume “pretty soon.”

Stone Gossard says he and his bandmates recently set the project aside to make up a handful of concert appearances that were canceled because of the pandemic. “We’re taking some time off right now,” he says. “We finished up all the makeup dates that we lost from three years ago. The plan is that we’re gonna do some more recording, and we’re gonna try to finish a record here pretty soon. There’s songs that are getting close to being done and there’s a bunch that aren’t. And we’re gonna do something here pretty soon.”

Among the tasks left to accomplish is deciding which songs will make the cut, according to Gossard. “Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out, really, what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting,” he says. “And we’re working on that. I think we’ve got a good start on another record that will be hopefully good.” The as-yet-untitled album is due sometime in 2024.

Deftones Chipping Away At New Music

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno is updating fans on the band’s plans for the coming months. In a new interview, Moreno explained, “We’re just chipping away on some new music.”

He went on to say, “We have some sporadic shows over the next year or so, whatever. But for the most part, yeah, we’re just kind of winding down and taking some time off.”

DEFTONES Chipping Away At New Music https://t.co/v5ULoDZKXg pic.twitter.com/fDikcyirtu — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) December 15, 2022

Earlier this year, the band recruited Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist following the departure of Sergio Vega.

Martin Designs Charity Watch

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is designing watches now. A limited-edition Swiss watch, co-designed by Martin, is on sale now.

It’s part of a campaign from the non-profit organization, Love Button Global Movement that helps promote kindness.

We’ve partnered with Skywatch & @coldplay‘s Chris Martin to create a limited edition watch. Only 2000 units in total. Each includes a copy of a handwritten note card from Chris Martin & a matching Love pin.

⁠

Proceeds will go towards Love Button.

⁠

🛒 https://t.co/MfwOvH3YdH pic.twitter.com/eYaed0zwfA — Love Button Global Movement (@lovebuttonorg) December 13, 2022

Several watches, personally signed by Martin, have been set aside for auction. The rest are $695. Go to LoveButton.org for more info.

Coldplay Working With Nile Rodgers

In other Coldplay news, it looks like they’ve been busy. The band has been working in the studio with legendary musician Nile Rodgers. Rodgers told The Sun on Wednesday, “Yesterday, I worked with Coldplay for the first day. We had a blast. What was great working with Coldplay is that we’re all in the room together and it’s sort of like a spiritual thing.”

Nile Rodgers says he has been working with Coldplay earlier this week Speaking at the Nordoff Robbins Carol Service, Rodgers told The Sun: “Yesterday I worked with Coldplay for the first day. We had a blast.” 📰 https://t.co/EEh1awTcZJ pic.twitter.com/RE6FeKIe9y — ColdplayXtra (@coldplayxtra) December 15, 2022

“It’s like they walk in and they say, ‘Do you want to join the circle or not?’. I’m an old hippie, you’re speaking my language,” he added. Nothing else is known of this project between Rodgers and Coldplay, but it’s bound to be good!

Siouxsie Sioux to Do First Performance in 10 Years

Siouxsie Sioux will make her return to live performances in 2023! The Siouxsie and the Banshees frontwoman has been booked to play at the Latitude Festival in July.

Siouxsie Sioux to play first performance in 10 years at Latitude festival 2023 https://t.co/P53sygS5DQ — Classic Rock Magazine (@ClassicRockMag) December 15, 2022

Sioux’s performance at the festival will mark her first live performance in 10 years. The festival will also feature Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra.

