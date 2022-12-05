X96 Music News | December 5th, 2022

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR DECEMBER 5th

Paramore Dropping New Single This Week

Paramore is giving fans an early holiday gift later this week – some new music. On Thursday, Dec. 8th the band will release “The News”, a track from their upcoming album This Is Why.

A 14-second snippet of the song was teased late last week. This Is Why will be out on February 10th.

Evanescence Cancels Show Due To Amy Lee’s Illness

Evanescence has been forced to hit the pause button on its European tour with Within Temptation. Monday night’s show in Gliwice, Poland was canceled due to an illness suffered by frontwoman Amy Lee. Lee posted the news to social media: “There has been a relentless sickness going around our camp and it has, despite every effort, taken hold of my voice. My doctor says I can’t perform like this without damaging it”.

Corrected set times! Within Temptation will still perform, and put on an extra special set for fans. The new set times are below. 19.30 – Smash Into Pieces

20.45 – Within Temptation Ticket refunds can be applied for a the point of purchase until January 10th. pic.twitter.com/Ue6dHc3lFg — Evanescence (@evanescence) December 5, 2022

Lee says she’s hoping to recover in time to complete the tour. Evanescence will be touring with Muse next year with a stop in Salt Lake on April 20th.

Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. Announce 2023 Tour

Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are teaming up for a ‘Big Night Out’ next year. On Monday, the bands announced ‘The Big Night Out Summer Tour’, kicking off July 24th in Tampa and wrapping up Sept. 7th in Highland, CA. Frontman Johnny Rzeznik promised, “it’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodollsofficial)

The tour will also support a worthy cause – part of the proceeds will benefit the Safe At Home Foundation, helping victims of child abuse.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 9th. What bands would be part of your ultimate ’90s tour?

Eddie Vedder Covers U2’s ‘Elevation’ At Kennedy Center Honors

Eddie Vedder was on hand to help celebrate U2’s music during Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. The Pearl Jam frontman performed “Elevation” and “One” during the ceremony – filling in for a sick Mary J. Blige on the latter song.

U2 was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony, which will air on CBS on December 28th. Who’s a better frontman, Eddie Vedder or Bono?

Champion Teams With Beatie Boys

U.S. sportswear brand Champion is releasing an official Beastie Boys capsule clothing collection. The company has teamed with the New York rap-rock legends to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Check Your Head,” with 17 different limited-edition pieces paying tribute to the Beastie Boys’ milestone third album.

Beastie Boys 1992 Album ‘Check Your Head’ Commemorated in New Collection by Champion https://t.co/TrcwIO7AWd #WeGotUs #SourceLove pic.twitter.com/Zo2HYXAZiL — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) December 5, 2022

Marketing Director Chris Haggarty said, “We are really excited to be able to bring this capsule to life. Champion has been at the heart of music and youth subculture since the early ’90s and this Beastie Boys collection is a perfect way to celebrate one of the most iconic albums of that period.”

The collection drops on Thursday.

Paramore To Perform At Grand Ole Opry

Paramore is releasing a new album and is celebrating with a show at one of Nashville’s most iconic music venues. The band will do a one-night-only album release show for, “This is Why” on February 6 at the Grand Ole Opry House.

.@Paramore is playing a one-night-only album release show at the Grand Ole Opry House. https://t.co/evXPADgMLO — billboard (@billboard) December 5, 2022

Fans can register for presale tickets through tomorrow at 10 p.m. local time. Go to Axs.com/paramore2023 for more info.

Tenacious D Covers Chris Isaak

Tenacious D is sharing a cover of the Chris Isaak classic “Wicked Game.” The band’s cover of the tune is available on YouTube, as is a medley of Beatles’ hits that included dueling guitars and Jack Black beatboxing.

The tune is the latest in a string of covers by The D this year, including a Who Medley and a rendition of the yacht rock classic “Summer Breeze” with Dave Grohl and Beck.

Jack White Playing Surprise Show

Jack White is doing an intimate club show in Chicago. The rocker is playing the 400-person-capacity Empty Bottle on Wednesday. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm CT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

There is also a special presale for Third Man Records Vault members starting 9 am CT.

