X96 Music News | January 10th , 2023

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR January 10th

Jack White Returns to “American Pickers”

Jack White is heading back to “American Pickers.” White returns to the History Channel on Wednesday with a new task: restoring a mobile recording truck at his Nashville studios.

White previously appeared on the program in 2012 when he attempted to trade a jukebox and photo booth for a giant elephant head.

Boston Calling Lineup Announced!

Memorial Day weekend is going to be huge in Boston! The Boston Calling festival has announced its lineup for 2023! Headliners for the three-night event include Foo Fighters, Paramore, and the Lumineers.

Other artists on the bill include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alanis Morissette, Queens of the Stone Age, Bleachers, and more! General on-sale tickets will be available starting January 12 at BostonCalling.com.

Foo Fighters Announce First Full Show Since the Death of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters shared a big concert announcement on Tuesday! The band will be headlining the first night of the Boston Calling festival. This will mark the band’s first full performance since the death of drummer of Taylor Hawkins last March.

The announcement did not give any updates on who would be drumming during the performance. Boston Calling will be happening Memorial Day weekend at Harvard Athletic Complex.

Paramore Tease More New Music

Paramore fans are rejoicing as the band teases the release of another single! On Monday, Paramore posted to their website: “1.12 – ccc.” Eventually, it was confirmed that the band’s next title would be “C’est Comme Ça.” The title is French for “It’s Like That.”

Thursday’s release will be the third single from Paramore’s upcoming album, “This Is Why,” out February 10.

Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies Headlining Punk In The Park

The lineup for the debut of Punk In The Park Ventura is out. Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies will headline the California event along with sets from Strung Out, Fear, Manic Hispanic, Dwarves, The Bronx, Drain, Deviates, Slaughterhouse, Raptors, and more to be announced soon.

Happy new year and welcome to 2023!

Glad to start the new year announcing a SoCal show! SxT will be performing at the Punk in The Park Festival in Ventura on March 25th.

Punk In The Park Ventura will also feature three hours of craft beer tasting and local food trucks and vendors. Tickets are on sale now at PunkInThePark.com.

Twenty One Pilots Troll Fans By Performing ‘New Song’ That’s Impossible to Hear

Twenty One Pilots recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their album, “Vessel” with a “variety” stream on their YouTube channel, however, fans were shocked that they couldn’t hear anything. During Sunday’s three-hour stream, you might have noticed that drummer, Josh Dun, kept coming in and out to get different parts of his drum kit that he’d forgotten to bring with him.

Then, at the end of the stream, when he finally had everything together to play their new song, the drums were turned up so loud that you couldn’t hear Tyler sing or play his ukulele. Fans picked up on clues hidden throughout the stream. At one point, Tyler’s computer screen showed a hidden song called, “I’m Not Home,” fans are speculating that was what the duo was playing.

Former Black Crowes Drummer Lands Gig As Radio Host

For years, Steve Gorman sat silently behind the drum kit for the Black Crowes. But now, apparently, he has something to say. Gorman has signed a deal with Cumulus Media that will see him join the morning crew at Minneapolis classic rock station KQRS-FM, the station has announced. Gorman’s first day on the air was Monday.

The gig doesn’t mark Gorman’s first foray into radio. Since August 2019, he’s been the host of the syndicated radio show “Steve Gorman Rocks!” The nightly program will now air from KQRS’ studios in Minneapolis, a rep says.

