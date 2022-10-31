X96 Music News | Monday, October 31st, 2022

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR OCTOBER 27TH

Music news that you should really soak in because we won’t be back with another update until November.

Iggy Pop Releases New Single “Frenzy”

Rock’n’roll icon Iggy Pop released a brand new single, “Frenzy”, on Friday.

The song is an aggressive rocker produced by Andrew Watt, featuring GN’R’s Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums.

“Frenzy” will appear on an upcoming full-length album from Pop, his first since 2019’s Free.

What makes Iggy Pop such an iconic and influential rock star?

Former Dead Kennedys Drummer Dies at 63

Dead Kennedys’ longtime drummer D.H. Peligro passed away at 63, the band confirmed on Twitter. Born Darren Henley, Peligro died on Friday, October 28, at his Los Angeles home following “trauma to his head from an accidental fall.”

Peligro, a native of St. Louis, had played drums for several different bands, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Even after the Dead Kennedys split up in 1986, Peligro stayed with the group until his death. According to the band’s Instagram, he was last seen on October 15, touring with them in Spain.

D.H. Peligro, a drummer for punk rock icons the Dead Kennedys and formerly the Red Hot Chili Peppers, died from a head injury, his band announced. He was 63. https://t.co/DLBTg4Wn8u pic.twitter.com/EUpXHtzixG — CNN (@CNN) October 30, 2022

Who do you think would be a good replacement drummer?

Paramore To Play The Tonight Show

Paramore is doing a late-night appearance.

The band will be on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Thursday.

They just released a new single called, “This Is Why.”

Have you ever been to a talk show taping? Which one? What guests did you see?

Gallagher Teaming Up With Marr

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are back with a new song featuring The Smiths’ Johnny Marr.

The musician released the lead single for the band’s upcoming fourth album over the weekend saying Marr, who plays lead guitar on the track, took it “somewhere special.”

Gallagher, who is usually reluctant to appear in his own music videos, teased: “Oh, and watch out for a cameo from me in the video. First one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!”

The High Flying Birds will release their new album in 2023, with “further details to be revealed soon.”

What was the best collab of 2022?

Jack White Joins Loretta Lynn Tribute Concert

Jack White was a surprise addition to Sunday night’s tribute concert to country legend Loretta Lynn.

White performed “Van Lear Rose” as part of a star-studded CMT special at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

After Lynn died earlier this month at the age of 90, White called her “the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century”, as well as a “mother figure” and “very good friend”.

Other stars taking part in the show included George Strait, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker, Little Big Town, and Brandi Carlile.

Watch Jack White’s surprise performance at CMT’s all-star Loretta Lynn tribute https://t.co/qMIeW1Lb89 — Stereogum (@stereogum) October 31, 2022

Who would you consider the ‘greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century’?

Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Red Hot Chili Peppers played their hometown of Los Angeles over the weekend – including a surprise tribute to Nirvana.

The band covered “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, with guitarist John Frusciante taking over lead vocals on the chorus, while Anthony Kiedis handled the verses.

See the Red Hot Chili Peppers covering Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit with John Frusciante on vocals https://t.co/zfKCZZ2hkK pic.twitter.com/kw11Lw6ito — MusicRadar (@MusicRadar) October 31, 2022

Frusciante is a big Nirvana fan and has been known to cover “Smells Like Teen Spirit” during his solo shows.

What’s the coolest surprise cover you’ve heard at a concert?

