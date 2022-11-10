X96 Music News | Thursday, November 10th, 2022

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR November 10TH

Three Days Grace Drop New Music Video

Three Days Grace has shared an official music video for their single “I Am The Weapon”.

The track will appear on their upcoming album Explosions, due out May 6th.

Three Days Grace is currently touring their native Canada through the month of November.

Who are some of your favorite Canadian bands?

Paramore Stops Show, Declares ‘Detention’ After Fight Breaks Out

Paramore’s Hayley Williams channeled her inner substitute teacher during Monday’s show in Toronto.

Williams had the band pause the show halfway through “Caught In The Middle” after a fight broke out in the audience.

After checking that everyone was okay, Williams told the crowd “We’re not a hardcore band, bro. We’re gonna dance tonight, we’re gonna have fun.”

She added “You got me up here acting like a teacher. Detention for everyone!”

paramore having to stop a fight during caught in the middle “detention for everyone” pic.twitter.com/CUhdAhDimX — andrew (@fakeplasticbee) November 8, 2022

Paramore’s arena tour will visit Chicago tonight and Cincinnati on Friday and are coming back to Salt Lake to Vivint Arena on July 27th!

What’s the worst fight you’ve ever seen at a concert or sporting event?

Greta Van Fleet Postpone More Shows While Singer Recovers From Ruptured Eardrum

Greta Van Fleet has been forced to postpone more shows while lead singer Josh Kiszka recovers from a ruptured ear drum.

Shows in El Paso, Tuscon, Anaheim, and Sacramento will be rescheduled.

The band performed in San Antonio over the weekend, but Kiszka says the physical pain from his eardrum “has made it very difficult to perform”.

Greta Van Fleet is currently scheduled to resume their The Dreams In Gold Tour on Dec. 9th.

The singer told fans that while the injury was continuing to heal, it was still causing him “a great deal of physical pain” https://t.co/CClQJMcKnL — NME (@NME) November 9, 2022

Ever dealt with a ruptured eardrum? What was the worst part of it?

Dan Reynolds Announces New Project

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is doing the music for a new Showtime series called “Spector.”

The show tells the story of Phil Spector, the infamous record producer who was convicted of murder and died in jail in 2021.

Reynolds wrote on Instagram, “I had the absolute pleasure of working on the score/soundtrack for this incredible series. It debuts this evening on @showtime at 9pm.”

I had the absolute pleasure of working on the score/soundtrack for this incredible series with @RealAjaVolkman @WayneSermon It debuts this evening on @Showtime at 9pm and was done by the talented and wonderful @dargott and @SheenaMJoyce pic.twitter.com/Ph5RKbJKwb — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) November 7, 2022

The show is now streaming.

How much do you pay attention to the soundtrack of a show or movie?

Blink-182 In New Lewis Christmas Ad

John Lewis (a British department store) has shared its annual Christmas ad for 2022.

The commercial features a cover of Blink-182‘s ‘All The Small Things’ and shows a middle-aged man attempting to learn how to skateboard during the holidays.

He injures himself numerous times along the way but then watches a YouTube tutorial at work.

The man and his wife then welcome a foster child into their home and the young girl is holding a skateboard of her own.

The annual John Lewis Christmas ad has become a staple of the holidays in the UK in recent years.

What’s your favorite ad campaign?

Elle King and The Black Keys Pay Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis at the 2022 CMAs with Fiery Performance

Wednesday night’s Country Music Awards brought in some help from the rock world to honor Jerry Lee Lewis!

Pop and rock singer Elle King joined The Black Keys for a tribute to Lewis, who passed away on October 28.

The group performed Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire,” complete with King’s piano catching fire!

How many rock artists do you think could cross over to country music? Which bands do you think are most influenced by Jerry Lee Lewis?

Iggy Pop Announces New Album

On Thursday, Iggy Pop announced his new album!

The album will be called “Every Loser” and will be released on January 6!

“Every Loser” will feature a winning lineup of guests, including late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Navarro, and more.

The album will feature Iggy’s latest single, “Frenzy,” which was released in October.

New album “Every Loser” to be unleashed Jan 6.

Produced by @thisiswatt

Cover art by Raymond Pettibon

Be the first to presave https://t.co/xXheArcInX pic.twitter.com/rEbz7Fw0GQ — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) November 10, 2022

What are you looking forward to on this new album? What is your favorite Iggy Pop performance?

