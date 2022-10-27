X96 Music News | Thursday, October 27th, 2022

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR OCTOBER 27TH

Music news that enjoys piña coladas and getting caught in the rain. Let’s start with a story that will add absolutely nothing to your life.

System Of A Down Has Announcement Planned

System of a Down is planning an announcement.

In a new interview, frontman Serj Tankian was asked if there are any plans for new music.

He said, “As of now, we haven’t talked about anything. We will be making an announcement about something next year that I can’t really tell you about. So there is that.

But further than that, I can’t really say.”

The band has only recorded two songs in the last 17 years.

What do you think the announcement is?

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Buy $14.5 Million Santa Barbara Beach House

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are finally moving in together after tying the knot earlier this year.

They have purchased a beach house from Conan O’Brien in Santa Barbara for $14.5 million.

The home has just two bedrooms, and 3 and a half bathrooms, so it seems like it is just for romantic getaways for the couple not a new home for the large, blended family.

Kourtney and Travis Just Spent a Fortune on Conan O’Brien’s Beach House https://t.co/THBWozua2d — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) October 26, 2022

Kourtney has three children with her ex, Scott Disick, and Travis shares three with his two exes, Atianna De La Hoya and Shanna Moakler.

If you could design your dream house, what would it include?

Keenan Watches UFC Fights While Performing

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan is a big UFC fan.

In a new interview, the singer said he even watches UFC fights onstage while he’s performing.

Keenan was asked about the rumor and responded, “Because I wanna know! Of course, it’s fighter-specific, there are people that I definitely pay attention to more than other fighters just because I want to see what happens… I back these people’s careers; I just want to know what’s gonna go on. I don’t watch every UFC in that context, but if I know Thug Rose is fighting — iPad on the stage. I gotta see. Nate Diaz? I’m gonna have the iPad up there for sure.”

Keenan went on to assure fans he’s still going to give them a great show even if he’s multi-tasking.

Would you care if you went to a concert and the singer was watching sports while performing or can you relate?

Panic! To Release EP

Panic! At The Disco is releasing a couple of different, official versions of “House Of Memories.”

The tune is from their 2016 album “Death Of A Bachelor” but came back a few months ago thanks to TikTok.

Now, the ‘sped up’ and ‘slowed down’ versions heard on the app will be released officially on the “House Of Memories” EP, which also includes the original version of the song.

Panic! At The Disco to release House Of Memories EP following TikTok success. https://t.co/oD3icCshPw pic.twitter.com/Ul8UQgiusI — Kerrang! (@KerrangMagazine) October 27, 2022

The band explained, “Y’all blew this up on TikTok so we’re throwing it back to the Death Of A Bachelor era and giving ya the official slowed-down and sped-up versions. House Of Memories EP out everywhere Friday.”

What have you learned from TikTok? That this app is tracking your every move in real and digital life? Indeed!

Green Day, Eddie Vedder Headlining Innings Festival

Arizona’s Innings Festival returns for a fifth year in February and the lineup is a home run!

Green Day and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder will headline the two-day festival at Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park on February 25 and 26.

Also on the lineup: Weezer, The Offspring, The Black Crowes, Marcus Mumford, The Pretty Reckless, and more!

Along with music, there will be appearances from MLB greats like Randy Johnson, Dontrelle Willis, Mike Cameron, and Vinny Castilla.

Green Day and Eddie Vedder will headline the fifth annual Innings Festival, a two-day music and baseball event in Tempe, Arizona. Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Head and the Heart, and Mt. Joy will also perform: https://t.co/PCSJ4xwIcM pic.twitter.com/bgZ8rkmBQv — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) October 26, 2022

Tickets are on sale now through InningsFestival.com!

Which baseball great would you like to see in person? Who on this lineup are you most excited about?

