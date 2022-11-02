News

X96 Music News | Tuesday, November 1st, 2022

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR OCTOBER 27TH

Music news that you can be thankful for and can use to really impress your friends who don’t read any music news.

Arcade Fire Announces Neon Bible NY Show

Arcade Fire is performing their 2007 album ‘Neon Bible’ in full at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City this weekend.

The band, who is currently on a tour in support of their latest album ‘WE,’ will play the venue Saturday night after a concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn the previous evening.

Tickets for the ‘Neon Bible’ show are on sale now.

The band’s frontman, Win Butler, is currently facing sexual misconduct allegations by four women who were between 18 and 23 years old between 2015 and 2020.

Would you be comfortable buying tickets to see Arcade Fire following the allegations against Butler?

Måneskin Announces ‘Rush!’ Album

Italian rockers Måneskin will release a new album on January 20, 2023, called Rush! The new song “Kool Kids,” which Måneskin unveiled during its current world tour, is anticipated to appear on the album.

The group released a new song earlier this month called “The Loneliest,” which was accompanied by a music video in which the band members attended a gothic funeral.

Måneskin began the United States leg of its “Loud Kids” world tour Monday, October 31, with a sold-out performance in Seattle, Washington.

Additional West Coast performances will follow this week, and extensive performances will take place all across the country through December 16 including The Complex on November 12th.

What rock concerts have you been to recently? What was your experience?

The 1975 Singer Calls Metallica The ‘Worst Band Of All Time’

Since forming in 1981, Metallica has become one of the most commercially successful bands of all time, selling more than 125 million albums and winning nine Grammy Awards. But, apparently, not everyone likes them.

Just ask Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. His distaste for Metallica goes far beyond simply not liking them. “I hate Metallica,” Healy says. “My worst band of all time.”

Healy’s comments come after the TV show Stranger Things helped put the band’s “Master of Puppets” back on the charts. The show did the same thing for Kate Bush’s “Running Up that Hill,” which Healy’s happy about. He says he’s an “absolute” Kate Bush fan.

What’s your pick for the worst band of all time?

