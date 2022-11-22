X96 Music News | Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR NOVEMBER 22nd

Music news that won’t really make you thankful. It may disgust you. It might even make you less thankful.

2023 Punk Rock Bowling Lineup Announced

The lineup for next year’s Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas has been announced. Rancid, Bad Religion, and Dropkick Murphys will headline the four-day festival.

Punk Rock Bowling 2023 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DIapMNFtU1 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 21, 2022

Other acts on the bill include Interrupters, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, the Damned, Fishbone, Face to Face, and Agnostic Front. The festival takes place May 26-29th in downtown Las Vegas. What bands would be part of your ultimate punk rock tour?

Machine Gun Kelly Questions Whether Man Ever Landed On The Moon During AMAs Speech

During Machine Gun Kelly’s acceptance speech at the AMAs, MGK took some time during his speech to express the doubt he feels about whether a man ever landed on the moon or not. MGK said, “Thank you to the fans who got me here, and I love you. There have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I’m a rocket man.”

Machine Gun Kelly doubts moon landing during AMAs acceptance speech https://t.co/uYreAxcHLN — Independent Arts (@IndyArts) November 21, 2022

He continued, “We weren’t born on the moon, but we looked at it. We were curious, and then we went there, supposedly.”

He added, “These last two rock albums were me going to the moon, but I’m not done exploring the universe yet, and I am all genres. I’ll see you on Mars.” MGK won the AMA award for Favorite Rock Artist on Sunday night.

Duran Duran Announces Plans To Hit The Road In 2023

The members of Duran Duran are starting to make plans for 2023, scheduling a short tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland. The trek is set to kick off April 29th in Manchester, the band has announced. The band will then visit London, Leeds, and Birmingham before wrapping things up on May 7th in Dublin.

Duran Duran’s FUTURE PAST tour will extend with five arena shows across the UK and Ireland! Tickets go on pre-sale to DD VIP members from Tuesday 22 November at 10:00am GMT & General On-Sale from Friday 25 November at 10:00am GMT here. All details on https://t.co/aZOoIQD20w pic.twitter.com/Z6wI0fi0FB — Duran Duran (@duranduran) November 21, 2022

Frontman Simon LeBon says he feels it’s “remarkable” that Duran Duran can still fill arenas after all these years. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis,” he says, “and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.” Let’s hope they find it in their hearts to make it over to this ordinary world that is the United States.

Elon Musk Calls Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor A ‘Crybaby’

Elon Musk has fired back at Nine Inch Nails rocker Trent Reznor, calling him a “crybaby” for quitting Twitter. Musk’s comment comes just days after Reznor told The Hollywood Reporter he was leaving the social media site because Musk had purchased it. “I’m about to depart,” he said. “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything. Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

“We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything,” Trent Reznor said when asked about Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover https://t.co/MN0Riq7r4W — Stereogum (@stereogum) November 20, 2022

Reacting to Reznor’s revelation, Musk has posted a message in which he writes, “It turns out that Trent ‘Nine Inch Nails’ Reznor is actually a crybaby.” The tweet is followed by a series of crying emojis.

At least there is no confusion regarding where a lot of people stand in regard to Twitter these days.

Disturbed Share “Bad Man” Video

Director Tristan Holmes and the band Disturbed have collaborated to create an AI-generated music video for the song “Bad Man.” The song is from the group’s most recent album, Divisive, which was released on Friday, August 18.

Frontman David Draiman said of the song, “It could be about any number of bad men or actors in the world that are currently wreaking havoc, but this particular song was inspired by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.” How much longer do you think the war in Ukraine will last?

Jack White Continues Hammering Musk

Jack White is slamming billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk again. White apparently has issues with Musk allowing former President Donald Trump back onto the social media platform. The White Stripes founder wrote on Insta, “Absolutely disgusting, Elon. That is officially an asshole move.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

White also accused Musk of “trying to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks,” saying he was “a believer in free speech” but wouldn’t “let the KKK hold a rally at our record label’s performance stage.” White explained, “That’s one of the platforms we control and have a say in, it’s not town square operated by the government. And if I owned a gas station, I wouldn’t be selling the KKK gasoline to burn crosses either and then wash my hands as if I didn’t help facilitate hatred.”

Trump was booted from Twitter following his incitement of the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021. He previously said he wouldn’t tweet again but instead focus on his own Truth Social venture. Do you use Twitter? Why or why not?

Billy Idol Selling A Limited-Edition Christmas Sweater

Billy Idol is helping fans get into the holiday spirit! The rocker is selling limited-edition holiday sweaters in his online store! At $95 each, you too could rock the cozy look while showing your love for Idol.

Limited edition custom IDOL knit sweater available now in the official store! Only 150 made! Shop all IDOL holiday merchandise here: https://t.co/AHeGCZrzo6 pic.twitter.com/f36x7hpiaF — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) November 19, 2022

Only 150 sweaters were made, so hopefully, you can get one before they sell out! Which rockstar should also release holiday sweaters? How much band merch do you own?

Nandi Bushell Covers Rage Against the Machine With Brother

Talent just runs in the Bushell family. Musical prodigy Nandi Bushell and her 9-year-old brother Thomas have released a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.” “A family that Rages together stays together!,” Nandi shared on Instagram. “I love jamming with my brother. I am teaching him about all the greatest rock and metal bands. Rage Against the Machine is one of the bands at the top of my list!” Check out the kids playing the song right now over on Nandi’s Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi Bushell 🥁🎸🎷🎹🎤👧🏽💜🌎✌🏽🤘🏽 (@nandi_bushell)

What do you think Nandi should cover next?

Travis Barker Shares Recovery Process After Breaking His Toe

Travis Barker recently shared with his fans that he broke his toe while celebrating Kourtney’s birthday and updated them on his recovery process. Travis said, “I broke my f–king toe,” and shared an X-ray of his injury.

Travis Barker announced that he fractured a toe days after ringing in his 47th birthday with wife Kourtney Kardashian.https://t.co/YSWmZiwvX9 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 22, 2022

Barker has documented the recovery process through Instagram and even showed his fans that he is still in the studio playing the drums despite his injury. Please send your #thoughtsandprayers via social media. What’s the worst injury you have ever suffered from? How long did it take you to recover?

More X96 Music News

Download X96's App