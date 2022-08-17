X96 Music News | Week of August 19th!

HERE IS YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 19TH!

Porno For Pyros Making New Album

After hastily reuniting earlier this year, Porno For Pyros is working on a new album.

Guitarist Peter DeStefano confirmed on Instagram that he and frontman Perry Farrell are “writing and recording new music” – but didn’t give any timetable for the record.

Porno for Pyros’ reunion only happened as a last-minute substitute after Farrell’s other band, Jane’s Addiction, had to cancel tour dates while Dave Navarro dealt with COVID-19.

They haven’t released a new album since 1996’s Good God’s Urge, and hadn’t played a full concert in 26 years before this year.

Depeche Mode Return to Studio After Andy Fletcher’s Death

Depeche Mode is back in the recording studio for the first time since the death of keyboardist and founding member Andy Fletcher.

The band shared a post on Instagram showing Dave Gahan and Martin Gore working.

“Finding stability in what we know and love,” the caption read. “Focusing on what gives life meaning and purpose.”

Fletcher died on May 26.

Do you think Depeche Mode will write about Andy Fletcher? Will they still use a keyboardist?

The Current Best-Selling Tours

A lot of acts are out on the road right now, but some, in particular, are bringing in a LOT of money.

Pollstar has shared the current top-selling tours going on and it seems rock and alternative are doing just fine.

According to Pollstar, the top ten selling tours going on are:

Ed Sheeran

Coldplay

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Mötley Crüe

Billy Joel

Iron Maiden

Kenny Chesney

Lewis Capaldi

Harry Styles

The Lumineers

Have you seen any of these acts on tour this year? Are you surprised by these rankings?

Marvel Once Considered Rob Zombie to Direct a ‘Punisher’ Sequel

Rob Zombie has been focusing his time on the upcoming “Munsters” movie, but he almost became a part of Marvel cinema history.

According to actor Thomas Jane, Zombie was one of the names considered to direct the sequel to 2004’s “Punisher.”

Jane, who played the title character, shared this bit of info at the Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“There were a couple of iterations of Punisher 2,” Jane said at the event. “One of them was with Rob Zombie directing, which I thought would have been interesting. But that was one iteration. We were batting around script ideas and trying to find a new director. The Marvel folks wanted to go with a different director, and that was their choice, so it was like, ‘Who is that person going to be?'”

Do you think Rob Zombie would have been the right choice to direct? Which of Rob Zombie’s films is your favorite? Should he still get involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Panic! Shares Clip Of Every Song On New Album

Panic! At The Disco is giving fans a four-minute preview of their upcoming seventh album “Viva Las Vengeance.”

As a teaser for the record’s release this Friday, Brendon Urie shared a video soundtracked by snippets of all 12 songs on the album.

The caption reads, “Sooo is it Friday yet? Viva Las Vengeance is almost here. In the meantime, got a lil taste of all the songs on the album for ya.”

Rage Donates A Million Dollars

Rage Against the Machine is making a seven-figure charitable donation from their recent shows in New York City.

The band made the announcement on Insta writing, “Charity tickets purchased by our fans for our five-night Madison Square Garden residency raised a million dollars. These funds will be distributed to the Immigrant Defense Project and The Campaign Against Hunger in New York City.”

The band also donated nearly half a million dollars to a number of reproductive rights organizations in June, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the US Supreme Court.

Alice In Chains Announces 30th-Anniversary Dirt Sets

Alice In Chains is releasing multiple 30th-anniversary vinyl editions of their 1992 album, “Dirt.”

The 30th-anniversary series features a remastered 2LP set that will be available in multiple packages, including a Walmart exclusive apple red variant pressing, on September 23rd.

A band-exclusive translucent orange variant has already sold out via the band’s website.

A limited edition “Dirt” box set will also be released with the 2LP black vinyl version, a resin figurine, four show posters, a 24″ poster featuring the album cover, four reimagined Dirt album cover prints, a Dirt hardcover book, a CD with remastered audio, and the album’s five 7″ vinyl singles, which include, “Them Bones,” “Down In A Hole,” “Rooster,” and “Angry Chair.”

“Dirt” sold more than five million copies in the US alone.

Blink 182, Metallica Drummers Join Hawkins Tribute

Blink 182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, The Struts’ Luke Spiller and Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane are among the latest additions to the line-up of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd.

The event will also include Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl, Kesha, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, John Paul Jones, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Roger Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, and special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

Paramount Plus will stream the concert live in its entirety live and on-demand across Paramount’s streaming and digital platforms.

Billy Idol’s New Single Is A ‘Pandemic Anthem’

Billy Idol is back with a new song he calls a ‘pandemic anthem’.

The single, “Cage”, will appear on Idol’s upcoming EP The Cage.

In a radio interview, Idol said “Cage” reflects on the pandemic lockdown and also helped him through his recent illness due to an MRSA infection earlier this year.

The Cage will be out on September 23rd. Idol is currently on tour through August 25th.

Incubus Explains Postponed Shows

Incubus is explaining their recent show postponements.

Over the last few days, the band has postponed three shows due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Now, frontman Brandon Boyd says his injured back is to blame.

In a video posted to Instagram, Boyd explained, “Fortunately nobody has COVID, everyone is healthy and happy. I just threw my back out a few days ago and I’ve never had an experience like this before. I couldn’t, as of the past few days, really do anything, other than just sort of lay there and wait. Today I could take some deep breaths, I’m definitely heading in the right direction. So we’re gonna be back in the saddle, so to speak, sooner than later.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Boyd (@brandonboyd)

Boyd also thanked Incubus’ “amazing listeners and supporters,” and apologized for “any inconvenience this may have caused for you guys coming to the shows.”

Also, this doesn’t seem to affect next week’s show at USANA! So go!

Amy Lee Joins Korn For Tune

Korn and Evanescence are settling into their co-headline US tour.

The trek kicked off last night at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

One of the highlights of the show was when Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee joined Korn on stage for a collab version of “Freak On A Leash.”

The singer previously joined Korn for the anthem back in 2006 during the band’s MTV Unplugged session.

What’s the best live collab you have ever seen at a show?

Chili Peppers Tease New Tune

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are sharing details on their brand new single.

The band shared a psychedelic clip of “Tippa My Tongue” on social media this week, and announced it would be released on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Hot Chili Peppers (@chilipeppers)

The tune is from the band’s upcoming album, “Return of the Dream Canteen.” This album, at least based on the visuals, looks like it could not be more of the trippy RHCP we love and you know that once we have it, you’ll hear it.

