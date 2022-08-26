X96 Music News | Week of August 26th!

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 26TH!

All the music news of the alt world that’s fit to print, but since we don’t have a crow and this isn’t Westeros, you get it on this website.

Duran Duran Team Up In Sneak Peek Of ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’

Sandra Oh and Duran Duran teamed up for Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Duran Duran is Sandra’s favorite musical group, and she had fun singing along to their hits while they drove, and she sat in the backseat of the car.

“I have pictures of you on my wall,” Oh told the group. Later in the show, Sandra joined the group on stage to perform their hit song, “Rio.”

The episode will air on Apple TV+ later this year as part of the fifth season of the show, which debuted on May 27.

Struts Pay Homage To The Strip

The Struts are sharing a new video for their new single, “Fallin’ With Me.”

The tune is a tribute to one of rock n’ roll’s most iconic areas; the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

Frontman Luke Spiller talked about the song explaining, “The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time. We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while, I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them. The response we have been getting while performing it live has been electric, so I’m excited for everyone to hear the studio version!”

My Chemical Romance Pull Out More Rarities In Texas

My Chemical Romance has been dusting off some rare tracks to play on their long-awaited reunion tour.

The trend continued Sunday in San Antonio when the band performed “Hang ‘Em High” for the first time in more than a decade.

Last night in San Antonio, My Chemical Romance played ‘Hang ‘Em High’ live for the first time since 2011 https://t.co/8Y8WKlUZEF pic.twitter.com/aHCLsAtW7p — Rock Sound (@rocksound) August 22, 2022

Friday’s tour opener in Oklahoma City included ultra-rare songs like “Bury Me In Black” and “This Is The Best Day Ever.”

The tour visits Nashville, Cincinnati, Raleigh, and Belmont Park, NY this week.

Environmentally-Friendly ‘Green Vinyl’ On The Way

The vinyl resurgence is going green – but it could mean higher prices for collectors.

Vinyl makers are working on a new, more environmentally-friendly process, using recyclable materials and more energy-efficient pressing machines.

New pressing machines use recyclable plastic and work faster than traditional systems – but there’s a drawback: https://t.co/i1xFleFVTE — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) August 22, 2022

However, those changes come with a price- vinyl collectors could end up paying higher prices for the ‘green’ version.

Someone Found Foo Fighters’ Dog Doppelgangers

Maybe the band can be called the Fur Fighters.

Someone on Twitter found the dog doppelgangers of Foo Fighters and they are adorable.

According to Twitter users @pennyroyalmilk, guitarist Chris Shiflett’s four-legged double is an Australian Terrier while Pat Smear is a Pug.

Keyboardist Rami Jaffee is a German Shepherd and Bassist Nate Mendel is a Cocker Spaniel.

Late drummer Taylor Hawkins was compared to a Golden Retriever while frontman Dave Grohl’s lookalike is a Rottweiler.

Jonathan Davis Admits His Anxiety Prevented Him From Making Music With Korn

Even rock stars like Jonathan Davis experience anxiety.

In an interview with Interview Magazine, Davis admitted that anxiety affected his work with Korn.

“The situation I was going through for a lot of my life didn’t give me the opportunity to actually be in the studio when I was supposed to be in the studio,” shared Davis. “I was always worried about taking care of my kids. I had all this crazy insanity going on. I’m going to take my time. We’re in a pandemic, and I don’t know when I’m going to tour again and again all the time in the world.”

Jonathan Davis Admits His Anxiety Prevented Him From Making Music With Korn https://t.co/YUeCnVaoAG pic.twitter.com/7pRiJfwphy — Metalhead Zone (@metalheadzone1) August 22, 2022

“So, for ‘Requiem,’ I really got hardcore into good production,” Davis added. “It’s all done on analog tape. I sat there with five microphones. And I didn’t double one vocal on the same microphone. And every track did 24, sometimes 30 vocal tracks. It was tedious, and it sucked. But the end product was amazing.”

“Requiem” was released back in February.

Beastie Boys “Sabotage” Action Figures Are Coming!

Action figures based on the classic Beastie Boys video “Sabotage” are coming soon! Toymaker Super7 is releasing all three characters played by MCA, Ad-Rock, and Mike D in the 1994 video.

Listen all, y’all: Beastie Boys “Sabotage” action figures are up for preorder: https://t.co/HhoU9mJj0C pic.twitter.com/2Zll2VJgwe — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) August 22, 2022

Each figure stands about 3.75 inches high and comes with its own accessory. You can pre-order each figure separately or all together now via Super7.com!

Rzeznik Talks Vocal Cord Scare

The Goo Goo Dolls are back on the road after a two-year hiatus.

In a new interview, frontman John Rzeznik talked about his health struggles during the time off saying, “I had a nick on my vocal cord and I tore a ligament in my elbow. I had to stay completely silent for two weeks. I’m sitting there going, ‘Oh, my God. I have no other skills! I can’t go get a job.’ ”

Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik recalls vocal cord scare: ‘Oh, my God. I have no other skills!’ https://t.co/95Edi1KX5C — Elvy Rose (@elvy_rose) August 23, 2022

Vocal rest and “massive doses of Prednisone” for his voice, plus a platelet-rich plasma injection for his elbow, prevented Rzeznik from having to dust off his resume.

Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life” Tops iTunes Chart 19 Years After Release

Evanescence has just hit the number one spot on the charts, but not for anything.

The band’s 2003 hit “Bring Me to Life” has reached the top spot on the U.S. iTunes chart.

Upon its initial release, “Bring Me to Life” reached number 5 on the Billboard charts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evanescence (@evanescenceofficial)

While there is no real reason known as to why the 19-year-old song is thriving right now, the band is celebrating.

The band shared in a social media post on Monday: “19 years and still going strong! Bring Me To Life is #1 on iTunes. Thank you for the love!”

David Bowie Doc ‘Moonage Daydream’ Gets Limited Engagement on Imax

“Moonage Daydream,” the new documentary about David Bowie, will be getting a special limited engagement.

The film will have limited-engagement screenings on IMAX for a week starting September 16.

The documentary follows the life and work of Bowie through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and as well as new mixes of his music.

This is the first authorized documentary about the life of Bowie. You can find showtimes for Salt Lake here.

40 Years Ago Today: R.E.M. Makes Their Debut

R.E.M. is celebrating a landmark anniversary today – the 40th anniversary of their debut record.

The EP Chronic Town was released on August 24th, 1982, after recording the whole thing in a span of just three days with producer Mitch Easter.

After the success of “Radio Free Europe,” @remhq took their next step: https://t.co/0K6sBwJMAP — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) August 24, 2022

The EP generated some good press, and set the band up for rave reviews of their first full-length record, Murmur, released eight months later.

What’s your favorite R.E.M. album?

Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘Songs For The Deaf’ Turns 20

August 27 will mark 20 years since Queens of the Stone Age’s “Songs for the Deaf” was released.

“Songs for the Deaf” was the band’s third album release.

The album features several breakout songs for the band, including “No One Knows,” “Go with the Flow,” and “The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret.”

Queens Of The Stone Age’s titanic ‘Songs For The Deaf’ turns 20 this weekend. A look back: https://t.co/oRS2tupu9B pic.twitter.com/R1432IZ0dE — Stereogum (@stereogum) August 25, 2022

The album is also notable for featuring the help of Dave Grohl.

What is your favorite song from the album? Which Queens of the Stone Age album is the best?

Pearl Jam To Stream Live Shows

Pearl Jam is streaming some live shows this weekend in honor of the 31-year-anniversary of “Ten” and 26-year anniversary of “No Code.”

According to pearljam.com, Ten Club will give members the chance to celebrate the music all weekend long by streaming the 2016 Philly “Ten” show and the 2014 Moline “No Code” show.

August 27th marks the 31 years anniversary of “Ten” and 26 years anniversary of “No Code”. On that day @PearlJam will stream some amazing shows.https://t.co/OqILItERM3 — PearlJamOnline.it (@PearlJamOnline) August 24, 2022

The concerts will premiere on the website Friday at 7:00 am PT and will be available until Sunday, at 11:59 pm PT.

Phoebe Bridgers, Fred Durst to Appear in Horror Movie

Phoebe Bridgers and Limp Bizkit frontman are heading to the big screen.

Both musicians will be making appearances in a new horror movie called “I Saw the TV Glow.” Oddly enough, it’s not a sequel to Woodstock ’99.

FILM NEWS: @limpbizkit‘s Fred Durst lands role in new horror film: https://t.co/NcDr5vpVS0 — Loudwire (@Loudwire) August 25, 2022

The film will center on teenagers sharing a love for a scary TV show.

No release date has been set.

More X96 Music News

Download X96's App