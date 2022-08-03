X96 Music News | Week of August 5th!

Here is your music news for the week of August 5th!

Funko Celebrates 30 Years Of Blink

Blink-182 is turning 30 this year and Funko is celebrating.

The band is getting a special-edition Pop! set featuring original band members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge.

Coming Soon: Travel back to your pop-punk roots by commemorating an unforgettable performance! The What’s My Age Again POP! 3-Pack of Blink-182 features POP! Mark Hoppus, POP! Travis Barker and POP! Tom DeLonge. Pre-order today! https://t.co/YY50LefrQQ #Funko #Blink182 @blink182 pic.twitter.com/qu44bYdsHM — Funko (@OriginalFunko) August 1, 2022

The figures are naked behind their instruments, paying homage to the “What’s My Age Again” video.

Pre-orders for the 30th-anniversary Blink-182 Funko Pop! set are now open at Entertainmentearth.com for $35.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Tour Bus Was Vandalized W/ Slur

Recently, Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus was tagged up with a homophobic slur.

The incident occurred in Omaha, Nebraska, while his tour bus traveled there for his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus got tagged with a homophobic slur at a stop in Nebraska. https://t.co/94E2H1fkxG — TMZ (@TMZ) August 4, 2022

Someone online shared a video of the destruction and showed that the perpetrators also tagged the bus with a penis drawing.

Machine Gun Kelly has not addressed the vandalism of his tour bus as of yet.

Bowie Fan Convention Coming To the US

The David Bowie World Fan Convention is coming to the U.S. in 2023 after a successful debut event took place in Liverpool, England last month.

The David Bowie World Fan Convention 2023 will be taking place at Terminal 5 in New York City on June 17th and 18th, to coincide with both the 40th Anniversary of the release of Bowie’s album, “Let’s Dance” and the 25th since the release of the equally iconic, “Aladdin Sane.”

The convention will feature a range of talks, meet-and-greets, live performances, and the Bowie Ball.

Dave Pichilingi, Co-Founder of the David Bowie World Fan Convention, says: “Taking the David Bowie World Fan Convention to New York is to take the story to the heart of his story, with the recording of albums including those later-life classics, “The Next Day” and “Blackstar,” as well as “Let’s Dance” and “Never Let Me Down,” all being rooted in the city. This year’s event proved the status of musicians, photographers, filmmakers, and other high-profile Bowie collaborators that this event can attract and New York will certainly be no different.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mini-Me’ Rocks with Him Onstage

Fans of MGK got twice as much entertainment, or maybe even one and a half as much when a small, look-alike superfan joined him onstage to perform his set.

Mitchell, 6, is a die-hard MGK fan and wanted to look like him for his Seattle show. Mom and Mitchell had VIP seats and met MGK’s guitarist before the event.

The duo then performed MGK’s song ‘AY!’ with Lil Wayne, wowing the crowd. Mitchell then gifted MGK Kurt Cobain pins. MGK cried, saying, “…they are so much cooler nowadays.”

MGK fans got double the entertainment value — well, maybe more like 1.5x — when a pint-sized, look-alike superfan joined him onstage to perform his set! https://t.co/udg89pBwCN — TMZ (@TMZ) August 1, 2022

Needless to say, Mitchell, aka Lil MGK, will never forget his night with MGK.

Tony Hawk Sings With ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ Cover Band

A concert paying tribute to the legendary Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtracks featured a special guest – Tony Hawk himself.

Still processing last night. Absolutely wild scenes when @tonyhawk himself turns up in Dalston and sings a couple of songs with a Tony Hawk’s soundtrack cover band @The900banduk pic.twitter.com/dA9zpZjXPv — lewis anderson (@thisislewis) July 31, 2022

The skateboarding legend jumped on stage with the cover band The 900 at a London brewery on Saturday night.

Hawk joined in for a cover of Goldfinger’s “Superman” – the first track from the very first Tony Hawk game.

Flea Trolls Warriors Fans In NoCal

The only thing Flea loves more than playing bass is playing basketball – so he couldn’t resist trolling Warriors fans during a sold-out show in the Bay Area.

At the end of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ sold-out show at Levi’s Stadium, Flea busted out a Lakers-themed bass, drawing more than a few boos from the NoCal crowd.

Of course, any disgruntled Warriors fans can rest easy knowing that their team is the current NBA champions, while Flea’s beloved Lakers missed the playoffs.

Earlier this year, Flea used the same bass to perform the national anthem ahead of a Lakers-Nuggets game in Los Angeles.

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Smashes $15,000 Guitar On Stage

It’s a trope that’s been around as long as rock’n’roll itself – smashing your instruments at the end of the show. Of course, usually, those instruments aren’t worth the cost of a new car.

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready channeled his inner Pete Townshend during the band’s tour-closing show in Amsterdam last week – smashing his guitar directly into his amp during a cover of “Rockin’ In The Free World”.

Fans are convinced the smashed ax was a 2021 Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster worth over $15,000.

Maybe McCready was just excited to play – Pearl Jam had been forced to cancel the previous three shows while Eddie Vedder dealt with vocal cord damage.

Organizers Reportedly Pull Plug On Music Festival Due To Georgia’s ‘Open Carry’ Gun Laws

The annual Music Midtown festival in Atlanta was canceled when organizers realized they couldn’t ban guns.

The festival lasts two days in September and features artists such as Jack White, Future, and Fall Out Boy. The band posted a tweet on Monday saying the festival was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control”

The organizers are refunding tickets. Organizers feared being sued by gun owners and losing musicians if guns were allowed.

Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands to an Atlanta park each year, was canceled when organizers apparently realized they could no longer ban guns. https://t.co/P3pH5FecXr — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 2, 2022

Hoppus Has No News To Share

Mark Hoppus has no news for fans.

Rumors have been circulating that Tom DeLonge was rejoining Blink-182 but yesterday, the singer and bassist said, “There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of blink-182!”

He hasn’t explicitly denied nor confirmed though that DeLonge is back in @blink182 https://t.co/DMigTeSv5P — NME (@NME) August 2, 2022

Hoppus added, “If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official blink-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like ‘tune in for a major announcement…Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.’”

Dave Grohl to Play Solo Set at Joe Walsh Benefit Show

Dave Grohl is billed as a special guest at an upcoming benefit show.

Grohl will be on the lineup along with Nine Inch Nails, The Breeders, and The Black Keys for VetsAid on November 13.

The benefit show will be headlined by Joe Walsh’s James Gang Band, featuring drummer Jim Fox and bassist Dale Peters who will finally be performing together after 15 years.

Tickets go on sale on August 5 and will benefit veterans’ charities.

Imagine Dragon to Release 10-year Anniversary Expanded Editions of ‘Night Visions’

To commemorate the tenth anniversary of their debut album Night Visions, Imagine Dragons has released two enhanced editions of the album that include two unheard demos and nine more studio tracks. The physical and deluxe editions of Night Visions (Expanded Edition) will be available on September 9th.

Five top hits from the album include “Hear Me,” “On Top of the World,” “It’s Time,” “Radioactive,” and “Demons.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imagine Dragons (@imaginedragons)

The super deluxe edition of Night Visions consists of four CDs containing the original album, bonus tracks, live recordings, and remixes. There is also a DVD called The Making of Night Visions.

