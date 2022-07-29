X96 Music News | Week of July 29th!

Shutterstock

Here is your X96 Music News for the Week of July 29th, 2022!

Paramore Donates Portion of Ticket Sales to Abortion Organizations

A portion of the profit from Paramore’s upcoming fall tour will be donated to charities providing reproductive and abortion services.

The band expressed their outrage at the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. Paramore has decided to donate $1 of every ticket sold for their fall 2022 tour to the ARC Southeast, as well as give $1 of every ticket sold towards the Kansas Abortion Fund and Women’s Shelters Canada.

The group’s North American tour, which supports their fifth album, After Laughter, is their first since 2018. It begins in California on October 2 and ends in St. Augustine, Florida, on November 16. They also will make an appearance on November 19 at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City.

As @paramore gears up to take the stage at @AzuraAmp Oct. 14, the band announced in an Instagram post that $1 of every ticket sale will be donated to different abortion organizations and charities.https://t.co/m6W4RZiNIt — The Pitch (@TheFastPitch) July 25, 2022

The band announced earlier this year that the next album has already begun production. Singer Hayley Williams also released two solo albums in the five years, Petals for Armor in 2020 and Flowers for Vases/ Descansos in 2021.

Death Cab On Colbert

Death Cab For Cutie is previewing their new album.

The band stopped by “The Late Show” last night to perform their recent single, “Here to Forever.”

The tune will be on their tenth studio album, “Asphalt Meadows,” when it comes out on September 16th.

They are also hitting the road for a U.S. tour supporting the album this fall.

Bush Announce New Album, Share New Song

Bush is officially back with a new song and a new album on the way.

On Wednesday, the band shared the hard-rocking “More Than Machines”, the first single from their upcoming album The Art of Survival.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale says the song weighs in on current events: “the destruction of women’s rights, it’s about the destruction of the planet and the move for A.I. and a world of robots to replace us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BUSH (@bush)

The Art Of Survival will be out on October 7th. Bush will hit the road with Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin in August.

Blink-182 Is Up To Something

Blink-182 fans are waiting for some news after social media posts from both the band and former member Tom DeLonge.

Posts on Instagram seem to indicate that the trio will be back together in Funko pop form.

The band posted a teaser of a Funko-style silhouette of what appears to be Mark, Tom, and Travis in all of their nude glory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by blink-182 (@blink182)

The post also reads “Celebrate 30 years of blink-182” and gives a release date of August 1 2022 at 9 am.

The fact that Tom shared the post on his personal Instagram has also spurred speculation that a reunion of the classic lineup might be in the cards.

Imagine Dragons Launch New Instagram Account

Imagine Dragons has a new Instagram account dedicated to the upcoming 10th anniversary of their 2012 debut album, “Night Visions.”

The account, @DragonWagon, includes one post, which is a video of the band touring in a bus and rehearsing.

The page’s description says, “Celebrating 10 years of Night Visions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dragonwagon

Imagine Dragons released their latest album,” Mercury — Act 2”, earlier this month and will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record on August 5th, which kicks off at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Tickets are on sale at livenation.com.

Billy Corgan Debuts New Smashing Pumpkins Song ‘Photograph’

Billy Corgan debuted a new Smashing Pumpkins song on Wednesday night.

Corgan played the song during his benefit concert to help those affected by the July 4 Highland Park shootings.

Corgan himself has been a resident in Highland Park, Illinois for many years.

Corgan intro’d the new song “Photograph” during the live stream event, saying it was “my reaction, I guess you could say, to what happened.”

The Together and Together Again livestream will remain up for a few more days. Free to watch here https://t.co/6TlSEQMBIL Thank to you everyone who watched, donated, and shared with others. There is still time to donate. pic.twitter.com/flAwJbWAmg — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) July 28, 2022

Check out the whole benefit show now on the Smashing Pumpkins Youtube channel.

The Cure to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Wish’

The Cure is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album “Wish” with a special release!

A deluxe anniversary edition will be released on October 7.

This three-disc CD set includes 45 tracks, 20 previously unreleased demos, and four tracks from The Cure’s mail-order-only cassette release “Lost Wishes.”

The 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of ‘Wish’ newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at @AbbeyRoad Studios is now available to pre-order on CD, Deluxe CD & Black Vinyl. Shipping dates starting from October 7th 2022. Pre-order now at https://t.co/LgKJHS7V8k pic.twitter.com/pqwlHogWKH — The Cure (@thecure) July 28, 2022

“There’s a side to the album which I had kind of forgotten, a very gentle, yearning thing which is quite beautiful,” frontman Robert Smith said in a statement for the release.

