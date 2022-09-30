X96 Music News | Week of September 30, 2022

Shutterstock

Here’s your music news for September 26th

All the music news of the alt world that’s fit to print…on a website.

Beck Covers Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’

Beck has covered a Neil Young classic in his latest recording.

The singer released a version of “Old Man” on Monday, after teasing it over the weekend.

It’s not the first time Beck has paid tribute to Neil Young – he once covered “Harvest Moon” with singer Jenny Lewis at a 2018 concert at Red Rocks.

What are some cover songs that you enjoy more than the original?

NIN Do Filter Cover With Richard Patrick

Nine Inch Nails fans are buzzing about a bit of a reunion at a gig in Ohio this weekend.

Frontman Trent Reznor brought former members Richard Patrick, Chris Vrenna, Charlie Clouser, and Danny Lohner onstage at the band’s show in Ohio on Saturday.

The four musicians were all members of Nine Inch Nails at different times.

Nine Inch Nails reunite with original member Richard Patrick for surprise Filter cover https://t.co/76x3NDcwCJ — Metal Hammer (@MetalHammer) September 26, 2022

Patrick’s presence was an especially big surprise, as was a cover of “Hey Man, Nice Shot” by Filter, Patrick’s post-NIN band.

Damon Albarn Says He’ll Collaborate With Billie Eilish at Some Point

Billie Eilish and Damon Albarn teamed up together at Coachella earlier this year, but a possible collaboration could happen sometime soon.

Albarn recently told Apple Music 1 that he plans to do music with Eilish in the future.

“I think we keep trying to do it. It’s just a case of schedules,” the Gorillaz and Blur frontman said.

As for what the duo could record, Albarn said, “Who knows? [It] could be kind of babbling brook folk or dark satanic metal.”

Which of Damon Albarn’s projects is your favorite? What do you think Billie Eilish has planned for future music?

Dave Grohl’s Plan For Anyone Wanting to Date His Kids

Being the father to three daughters, Dave Grohl seems to have things figured out in case they ever decide to date a musician.

Last year on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the Foo Fighters frontman shared how he would deal with musical suitors.

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl shares his grand plan if his daughters ever date a musician 👀#DaveGrohl @foofightershttps://t.co/JgEVBl5OXa — Virgin Radio UK (@VirginRadioUK) September 27, 2022

“If one of my daughters shows up with a musician, I’m just gonna pull that person to the side and just say, ‘Look, I will get you a record contract… if you stop hanging out with my daughter,” Grohl joked.

He added, “I think this will work!”

What was your most awkward experience meeting the parents of someone you dated? What do you think makes Dave Grohl a great dad?

Stevie Nicks Is Honorary Gorilla

Stevie Nicks is an “honorary Gorilla.”

In a new interview, the singing legend said she made the demand when she was a guest on the band’s upcoming album, “Cracker Island.”

Nicks appears on the track ‘Oil’ on the animated band’s new LP, and she has revealed she requested she has her own cartoon in the music video. She also talked about working with the band saying, “Well, I have to tell you, it was really great. Because [‘Cracker Island’ co-producer] Greg Kurstin sent [the song] to me. I call Greg back, and I go, ‘Oh, I think this is now our new favorite song, and I haven’t even sung on it yet. But yes, I would love to do this. I want to be a Gorilla, and I want to have big, false eyelashes, and I want to have blonde hair, right?”

When was the last time you changed your look? What did you do?

Noah Releasing Chili Peppers Clothing Line

Noah is getting ready to share its full Red Hot Chili Peppers collection.

The upcoming collaboration takes inspiration from album art stretching from the band’s inception to its Mother’s Milk album release in 1989.

Instead of focusing on the garments themselves, Noah takes inspiration from the way the band members styled their clothes, with items reminiscent of ’80s surf and skate culture.

Noah Readies ’80s-Inspired Red Hot Chili Peppers Collection https://t.co/BFRR4FjFMB — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) September 27, 2022

Highlights from the series include a made-in-California Golden Bear Varsity Jacket featuring a chenille-embroidered flower graphic from the band’s earliest albums and a tee shirt dedicated to founding guitarist Hillel Slovak.

Noah founder Brendon Babenzien has been a big fan of the band since he was young and said, “The funk, the boundary-breaking approach to music composition and subject matter, this was what I had been searching for, and the Chili Peppers were delivering it.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers x Noah collection will be available online and in-store at Noah’s US locations on Thursday.

Foo Fighters Could Make Another Album

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett says he does expect the band to make another album.

The future of the band has been uncertain following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March but in a new interview, Shiflett reassured fans.

He was asked if other interviewers had brought up Hawkins’ passing or if it’s been “an elephant in the room.”

Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett expects the band to record more albums https://t.co/iUs3NETnOl — NME (@NME) September 27, 2022

Shiflett explained, “Most people that I’ve encountered have been respectful about it or try to avoid it. It probably will be [more of a thing] when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie woogie.”

Bowie’s Spacesuit Being Sold

The spacesuit David Bowie wore in his 1980 video for “Ashes to Ashes” is up for auction.

A massive music memorabilia sale is being held by Propstore Auction in November and the suit is one of the highlights.

The ultra-rare suit is estimated to make up to $92,000.

A spacesuit worn by David Bowie in his “Ashes to Ashes” music video is going up for auction alongside several other unique pieces of music history. https://t.co/APP7lMAbQ9 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 27, 2022

Also going on the block is a custom silver sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar used by Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, a Rihanna-worn top, and a pair of boots worn by Mel B of the Spice Girls.

Music lovers can place their bids online, in person, or over the phone.

Awolnation Livestreaming Show

Awolnation is going out on tour for the first time in over three years but will give fans a chance to watch from the comfort of their own homes.

The band’s Philadelphia gig on October 25 will stream live on the streaming platform Veeps starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opener Badflower’s set will also be streamed.

Excited to announce we’ll be LIVESTREAMING our show on October 25th so anyone in the world can join us for a night on the Falling Forward Tour! You can watch the entire show, including sets from @Badflower and @TheMysterines. Tickets are available now at https://t.co/L4I8vSjwig pic.twitter.com/vaICMQPhRj — awolnation (@awolnation) September 28, 2022

For more info, visit Awolnation.Veeps.com.

Amy Lee Sings With Tenacious D

Video of Amy Lee singing with Tenacious D at the Louder Than Life festival is making the rounds.

The Evanescence frontwoman performed the comedy duo’s track “Kyle Quit The Band” last week at the Kentucky festival and then did their song “Lee.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy (@amylee)

Lee posted to Instagram after the festival writing, “Bucket list CHECK. What an epic night at @louderthanlifefest! Rocked our set, crammed into a van and zoomed over to jump up onstage with the one and only @tenaciousd.

Paramore “Can’t Believe” They Are Still a Band

Paramore’s fans aren’t the only surprised by the band’s return.

According to frontwoman Hayley Williams. the band members are also shocked that they are still together.

“The last few years at home were so crucial,” Williams said on the band’s Discord. “We’re all in our 30’s now. Almost every single time the guys and I are together – and that’s a lot – we find ourselves reminiscing on the last 2 decades of friendship as if we’re ancient.”

“It may sound silly but none of us can actually believe that we’re still here and that somehow, people still seem to care,” Williams added. “It’s a massive deal… something we don’t take lightly.”

While Paramore’s new album, “This Is Why” is out in February, you can check out the title track online now.

What do you think of Paramore’s new song? How do you feel about the way the band has evolved over the years?

