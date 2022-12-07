X96 Pioneers of Alternative Weekend

Pioneers of Alternative have declared, “This is the weekend!”

Who are the Pioneers of Alternative you may ask? Well, they are the bands that were outside of the mainstream. That’s what you get if you Google the definition, anyway. Sure, a lot of the bands you’ll hear became mainstream eventually, but before everything that Alternative would umbrellas, the excess of hair bands was all the rage. It took a while for Grunge’s introverted angst with a hunk of cynicism to take hold.

Do you remember the first time you saw the video for Jane’s Addiction “Been Caught Stealing”? Mind blown. What’s that guy doing in the bathroom? Who is that guy with the panty on his head and sticking his tongue out? Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” Don’t even get us started.

The point is, we are going to dive deep into the bands that not only did the heavy lifting to get Alternative off the ground but the ones who changed it. From CBGB bands to New Wave to Punk to Indie to straight-up Alt Rockers. You’ll get a taste of it all.

We will kick the weekend off at 1 pm this Friday, December 9th, and keep it going all the way until Sunday at 11:59 pm.

Do you have a song or artist that you things X96 should play this weekend? Let us know…

More X96 Music News

Download X96's App