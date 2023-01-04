X96 Top 50 Songs of 2022

The X96 Top 50 songs of 2022 is a list that takes an entire calendar year to create. And yes, we know, “Running Up That Hill” didn’t come out in 2022, but how could you have any sort of retrospect of alternative music in 2022 without it? Anyway, here’s the list!

Imagine Dragons “Enemy” Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill” Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer” Blink-182 “Edging” The Killers “Boy” Giovannie And The Hired Guns “Ramon Ayala” Rise Against “Talking To Ourselves” Turnstile “Mystery” Muse “Won’t Stand Down” Twenty One Pilots “The Outside” Imagine Dragons “Bones” Weezer “Records” Maneskin “I Wanna Be Your Slave” Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young” Wet Leg “Chaise Longue” Rufus Du Sol “On My Knees” Vance Joy “Clarity” Bastille “Shut Off The Lights” Maneskin “Supermodel” Beach Weather “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” AJR “I Won’t” Weezer “A Little Bit Of Love” Lumineers “Where We Are Wet Leg “Wet Dream” Walk The Mood “Giants” Death Cab For Cutie “Here To Forever” Girl In Red “I’ll Call You Mine” Panic! At The Disco “Don’t Let The Light Go Out” Muse “Compliance” Dirty Heads “Life’s Been Good” Boywithuke “Toxic” Gorillaz “Cracker Island” My Chemical Romance “Foundations Of Decay” All Time Low “Sleepwalking” Talk “Run Away To Mars” Backseat Lovers “Growing/Dying” Cafune “Tek It” Panic! At The Disco “Viva Las Vengeance” Portugal. The Man “What, Me Worry?” Paramore “This Is Why” Arcade Fire “Unconditional 1” Smashing Pumpkins “Beguiled” Maneskin “The Loneliest” Phoenix “Tonight” Bob Moses “Love Brand New” Black Keys “Wild Child” The Moss “Insomnia” The 1975 “I’m In Love With You” Coldplay “People Of The Pride” Marcus Mumford “Grace”

