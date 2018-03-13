A Train That Smells Like Fries? Railroad Roll-By Podcast Episode 2 Is Out Now!

In the new episode of the Railroad Roll-By Podcast, find out about the train that runs on oil that was used in your favorite restaurant’s deep-fryer! Todd Nuke ‘Em talks about his failed model railroad in his basement, and what he will do to fix it. If you’re a casual fan of trains and model railroads, or if you are a hardcore foamer, check out the Railroad Roll-By Podcast, hosted by Todd Nuke ‘Em and Schon Norris. It’s on iTunes, Google Play, and Spreaker! Please subscribe and share with your friends.

