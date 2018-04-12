The DOWN RANGE PODCAST, with Jon Smith! This week it’s all about the US ARMY

Have you ever wondered what happens between someone thinking “Hey maybe I’ll join the Army.” and “LEMME SEE UR WARFACE PRIVATE JOKER!!!”

Well if you HAVE wondered, this episode of Downrange is for you. We talk with SSG Aaron Arellano from the US Army Recruiting Office in Roy about the recruiting process. How many people try to join and cant? What if I have tatoos? What if I have a record? All of these questions and more will be answered in this week’s episode!