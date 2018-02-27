Todd Nuke ‘Em’s New Podcast! (For Rail Fans!)

Many of you don’t know this about me, but I’m a railfan, a train nerd, one of those guys with a model railroad in his basement. And I’m happy to announce The Railroad Roll-By podcast. It’s now available from the Broadway Media Podcast Network on iTunes, Spreaker! (Google Play is coming soon. They’re taking their time.) Check out the debut episode, where my co-host Schon Norris and I talk about why we love trains, a classic locomotive that faces an unfortunate end with the scrappers, and Positive Train Control.

