Bill Frost For May 19th, 2025

Motorheads (New Series, Tuesday May 20, Prime Video)

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem (Standup Special, Tuesday May 20, Netflix)

Nine Perfect Strangers (Season 2, Wednesday May 21, Hulu)

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service (New Series, Wednesday May 21, Fox/Hulu)

Sirens (New Series, Thursday May 22, Netflix)

Big Mouth (Season 8, Friday May 23, Netflix)

Fear Street: Prom Queen (Movie, Friday May 23, Netflix)

Fountain of Youth (Movie, Friday May 23, Apple TV+)

Pee-Wee as Himself (Docuseries, Friday May 23, HBO/Max)

The Librarians: The Next Chapter (New Series, Sunday May 25, TNT)

Rick & Morty (Season 8, Sunday May 25, Adult Swim)