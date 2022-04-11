Radio From Hell

Bill Frost on TV for April 11th, 2022

Posted on

True Believers (New Series, Monday April 11, Vice)

Hard Cell (New Series, Tuesday April 12, Netflix)

Killing It (New Series, Thursday April 14, Peacock)

Anatomy of a Scandal (New Series, Friday April 15, Netflix)

Roar (New Series, Friday April 15, Apple TV+)

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown (Special, Friday April 15, Apple TV+)

Swimming With Sharks (New Series, Friday April 15, The Roku Channel)

Outer Range (New Series, Friday April 15, Prime Video)

Titanic 666 (Movie, Friday April 15, Tubi)

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils (Special, Sunday April 17, BBC America)

First Lady (New Series, Sunday April 17, Showtime)

Join X96's email list for information about concerts, contests, and more!

* indicates required

Download X96's App



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top