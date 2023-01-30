Bill Frost on TV for January 30th, 2023

The Watchful Eye (New Series, Monday Jan. 30, Freeform/Hulu)
Pamela, a Love Story (Documentary, Tuesday Jan. 31, Netflix)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Streaming Premiere, Wednesday Feb. 1, Disney+)
The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder (Season 2, Wednesday Feb. 1, Disney+)
The Ark (New Series, Wednesday Feb. 1, Syfy/Peacock)
Dear Edward (New Series, Friday Feb. 3, Apple TV+)
Harlem (Season 2, Friday Feb. 3, Prime Video)
Children Ruin Everything (Season 2, Friday Feb. 3, The Roku Channel)
Killing County (Docuseries, Friday Feb. 3, Hulu)