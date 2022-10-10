News

Bill Frost on TV for October 10th, 2022

Grimcutty (Movie, Monday Oct. 10, Hulu)

 

Avenue 5 (Season 2, Monday Oct. 10, HBO/HBO Max)

 

The Winchesters (New Series, Tuesday Oct. 11, The CW)

 

The Professionals (New Series, Tuesday Oct. 11, The CW)

 

I Love You, You Hate Me (New Docuseries, Wednesday Oct. 12, Peacock)

 

Big Shot (Season 2, Wednesday Oct. 12, Disney+)

 

The Watcher (New Series, Thursday Oct. 13, Netflix)

 

The Playlist (New Series, Thursday Oct. 13, Netflix)

 

Halloween Ends (Movie, Friday Oct. 14, Peacock)

 

Rosaline (Movie, Friday Oct. 14, Hulu)

 

High School (New Series, Friday Oct. 14, Freevee)

 

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (Movie, Saturday Oct. 15, HBO Max)

